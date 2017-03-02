Get Ready for 2017: Microsoft Beam & Project Scorpio Are Among the Biggest Updates to the Xbox One

With the way this year is unfolding, there’s not much to be excited about. It’s hard to stay positive with the constant stream of updates from Donald Trump’s White House. At least we’ll always have our games. It helps that we’re anticipating substantial changes to the Xbox line up. Amongst the updates on the horizon, Microsoft is planning on releasing their streaming app and a brand new console — not to mention all of the amazing games slated for a reveal this year. Let’s just say we’re excited.

Beam Me Up: Microsoft Beam Streaming

Beam is Microsoft’s answer to Twitch, the interactive streaming platform that’s centered on gamer culture and the creative arts. While Twitch is branching out into live broadcasting daily activities (like cooking and conversations), Microsoft has buckled down on streaming for gaming purposes.

Set for a release in spring of 2017, Microsoft Beam will create a similar community-driven gameplay as Twitch, wherein followers can watch and interact as they tune into their favorite players. One thing Beam will have over Twitch is the ability to create leagues and tournaments with real-time stats and scores.

Get Over Here: Project Scorpio

Xbox owners are in for a big year in 2017, what with Project Scorpio finally getting a late release. Slated to be harder, better, faster, Scorpio’s back and forwards compatibility is going to be supported by an 8-core CPU, a 6 teraflop graphic card, and 4K gaming. Only time will tell how well the Scorpio will perform, but if its sparkly new specs are to be trusted, the impending console is set to provide an immersive and impressive gameplay with absolutely stunning graphics.

Unfortunately the cost of the new system is going to reflect these amazing specs. Phil Spencer, Microsoft Xbox head-honcho, has confirmed Scorpio will be more expensive than the One S. To be fair to Microsoft, the fact that it’s both backwards and forwards compatible means you’ll be able to play both new and old games on your console, so you won’t have to drop extra dough on an entire library like you usually would with a new system.

Reining in your expenses is easier said than done, especially in a year like 2017 when we’re expecting Sniper Elite 4, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Prey, Sea of Thieves, and Vampyr just to name — well — more than just a few and they come from an even longer list of exciting titles.

There’s always going to be conventions like TwitchCon, E3, and Penny Arcade Expo; huge updates to consoles; and even brand new titles that will be yanking at the bills out of your wallet. It’s all about budgeting for your priorities. Regardless of where yours lie, 2017 is going to be a good year — for Xbox at least.