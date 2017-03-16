I will just come out and say what a great many gamers think but refuse to say out loud because many gamers have become sensitive over last few years aka people who think what they think is right and any opposing view is wrong.

A glance at the title of this article even says so much. Initially, it was “why permadeath is ruining gaming” and once I wrote it and realized how hypocritical I sound, I changed it to try to attempt to get some insight into what makes gamers like these games so much. EXTREME MODES and Permadeath games that seem to derive pleasure from torturing people are somehow the norm now? WHAT??!! It’s right there in the description.

Someone please tell me the appeal of punishing games? How is that fun?

Words like “brutal” and Permadeath” are trigger words for me, but some of ya’ll get hard nips when you see them. Dying over and over is not fun, and if this style of gaming continues to influence the direction games are going, I am convinced all the joy is going to be sucked out of gaming as a whole and gaming will be no less stressful than a day at work or a fight with the spouse over dinner.

But I seem to be the only person who remembers that gaming is supposed to be fun. A way to pass time without noticing time is passing. A hobby that brings joy and takes us away from the constant struggle that is real life. But now you come home from a job where you are underpaid and over-bitched at to argue at dinner and then to sit down and play a game that is gonna force you to die 50 times so MAYBE, just MAYBEEEE, you can feel the bliss of reward butttttt…..

you die again.

Yeah, sorry, that is not fun gaming (in this writer’s honest opinion), nor is that even slightly fun to me.

Are You Masochists?

You MUST hate your own gut so you just let yourself get f*cked every which way from Sunday in your games until finally, 200 REAL HOURS LATER, you fall some mighty beast in combats and sit up on your couch and let out a mighty HUZZAH cuz you finally did it. Don’t think I don’t ‘get it’. I get the masochist thing. I’m a gamer, too. But not THAT much of a masochist, so why are you?

So someone…

So Tell Me Why?

A.K.A ALL OF THEM!

No, really, I need one of you to tell me why you think abusive games are fun. I want to hear it because all I ever hear is the same thing “nothing beats that true sense of satisfaction you feel when you finally kill the boss” etc. etc., but guess what? That it utter shite. It is also why our generation of gamers SUCK when we play N.E.S games now. Because that challenge was in place in older games to LENGTHEN play time of short games. Oh, you can beat our game in one hour? Crank up A.I difficulty and one hour becomes three. Fine. But those days are gone. They really are. So why aren’t those types of games gone?

So where does the satisfaction come from spending sixty bucks on a game that just wants to crush your will over and over? That would be like paying a bully to kick your ass and steal your lunch? If you asked your average adult to try a roguelike game or a Souls game, they would play them for MAYBE ten minutes, smash the controller out of rage, and then leave the room, hating you.

So what keeps you guys and gals around, digging that shit? I am REALLY asking.

No End Game Payoff?

Cry little sister, thou shall not fall….

That is always the kicker for me. I want to play a game to beat it, to get to the end, to FINISH whatever story is being told. That is NEVER the case with games like the Soul’s series and all the roguelike games that exist now. It is not about stories as much as it is about, well, dying.

Why do you think all people universally agree that the Bioshock series is one of the best ever made? Is it because it is? Yes. But one of the reasons it is one of the best game series in existence is because it is designed so EVERYONE at every skill level gets to beat it. They all agree because they all got to the end, because that is what the game was designed for. To tell an interactive story that has a beginning, a middle, and an end.

Call me crazy, but a game designed to tell a story should have an opportunity to do that. If you want your ass relentlessly beat, just get therapy. work that hatred out, you are a GOOD person, you don’t deserve abuse.

Or you could go the Rihanna route and just embrace it. Up to you, actually.

Yes, I am going to Hell, but I bet it will still be easier than a f*cking Soul’s game.