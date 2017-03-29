Top 10 Gaming Channels on YouTube and How Much They Earn

Nobody could have imagined the gaming phenomenon taking place on YouTube right now. Online celebrities are raking in millions of dollars sitting at home playing games while a massive fan base from all around the world watches. It’s shocking enough to blow your mind.

Tons of people are turning their passion into a full-time income, but there are obviously gamers who take it to a whole new level. We’re going to dig deeper to find out exactly who they are and we’ll use a tool to roughly figure out how much they earn every year.

1 – PewDiePie | $500K – $7.1M

We already know PewDiePie has earned close to $15 million in a given year, so his reach expands well outside YouTube. He has the 4th highest subscriber count on the platform and the 2nd most views. In the last 30 days his 54 million subscribers have watched his videos 150 million times.

2 – VanossGaming | $450K – $7.5M

With only 20 million subscribers VanossGaming trails behind PewDiePie by more than half, yet in the last 30 days the channel has received around 150 million views. It’s why the YouTube earnings are thought to be similar, at least in the recent past as they’ve grown to the 19th most popular channel.

3 – VEGETTA777 | $450K – $7.2M

VEGETTA777 has published a few hundred videos more than PieDiePie, but their subscriber count is only sitting somewhere above 17 million. They’re the 25th most popular YouTube channel at the moment, but they must be doing something right and they’ve also had roughly 150 million views this month.

4 – Markiplier | $580K – $9.2M

If Markiplier was able to keep up his current success every month he would be well up the list. The channel is currently sitting at around 16 million subscribers and is the 28th most popular on the platform. Even though it’s the 36th most viewed channel it’s just broke 192 million views for the month.

5 – KSI | $79K – $1.3M

KSI looks like they could use Resilio.com to sync video between their devices, because even though they’ve got 16 million subscribers they have more than 3,000 videos less than the other channels. 26 million monthly views is still very respectable for only having uploaded a touch over a hundred videos.

6 – TheDiamondMinecart | $740K – $11.9M

TheDiamondMinecart is someone to keep an eye on because they’ve got a little bit of everything. With over 14 million subscribers the 37th most popular channel on YouTube is closing the gap, which can be seen by the fact it’s the 15th most watched channel with nearly 250 million views this month.

7 – Sky Does Minecraft | $43K – $690K

It’s a shame Sky Does Minecraft doesn’t earn a lot more money each year, because they do have over 12 million subscribers and it’s the 57th most popular channel. With only over 14 million views this month they’re maybe going through a temporary rough patch.

8 – rezendeevil | $460K – $7.4M

rezendeevil has uploaded much more videos than anyone else on the list so far, but it’s been worth it in monetary terms. They use great thumbnails and could definitely use Resilio to sync photos. They have 154 million views this month, but are only the 74th most popular channel on the platform.

9 – TheSyndicateProject | $13K – $213K

Now we’re dropping into territory where the channels have less than 10 million subscribers, but TheSyndicateProject will make the step up soon. Unfortunately they’re only the 96th most popular channel and racked up a disappointing 4.5 million views in the last month.

10 – CaptainSparklez | $91K – $1.5M

This channel is almost breaking the 10 million subscriber count, plus it’s also doing great with views. Last month they received over 30 million of them and they’re the 98th most popular channel. It’s 200th in the most watched YouTube channel category at this moment in time.

It’s A Very Lucrative Business

There are a lot more channels earning respectable money every month, which will easily cover their cost of living. It’s impossible to tell if these channels will grow to new heights because there is so much competition now, but I doubt anyone on the list cares.