On Saturday, March 14, 2015, we are going to celebrate what may very well be the biggest geek holiday of the year. Or the decade.
Pi Day 2015 is only several days away, and the excitement is building up. Whether you’ve got something planned or not, here are some fun things that will get you ready for Pi Day. If you’re planning a party, read this: Plan A Perfect Pi Day Party.
I need not explain why this is the ultimate Pi Day, right?
Pi Day 2015 Song
Who says nerds can’t sing? YouTuber TheSingingNerd is so excited for the ultimate Pi Day, so he made his own song about it.
Here are the lyrics so you can sillily sing along with it.
Everybody asks me why im so excited (so excited)
About the 14th, about the 14th of march
I get to be alive
On 3, 1 , 4, 1, 5
At 9:26 in the morning
But I’d better give you this warning
It’s not a national holiday
It’s an irrational holiday
And though its loved across the nation
Its only an approximation
It’s not a national holiday
But an irrational holiday
Everybody asks me why im so pedantic (so pedantic)
About the 14th (about the 14th of march)
Yes, we can celebrate
With Belize on this special date
But for most outside of our border
They put dates in a different order
So it’s a national holiday
But an irrational holiday
It’s a national holiday
And an irrational holiday
Mathematical Pi Song
Someone actually beat TheSingingNerd to making a song about this delicious number. Listen to the Mathematical Pi Song, and of course, here are the lyrics as well.
A long, long time ago
Long before the Super Bowl
and things like lemonade
The Hellenic Republic was full of smarts
and a question resting on the Grecian hearts was
What is the circumference of a circle?
But they were set on rational numbers
and it ranks amongst their biggest blunders
they worked on it for years
and confirmed one of their biggest fears
I cant be certain if they cried
when irrationality was realized
but something deep within them died
they day, they discovered pi
they were thinking, pi, pi mathematical, pi
3.141592
6535897
93238462
64338327
Not rounded
Did you learn a thing or two?
The Pi Machine
This one’s from last year, but just in case you missed it, The New York Times celebrated Pi Day with a remarkable puzzle suggested several years ago by Alon Amit of Origami Logic.
Learn about the puzzle and solve it here.
Raspberry Pi
Every computer enthusiast’s favorite computer is not missing out on the action. They’ve got a whole list of events slated for Pi Day 2015, ranging from gatherings in libraries to museum visits to a bake off!
Check out the list here.
Pi Merchandise
Not surprisingly, Pi Day has brought forth a slew of merchandise. I think you can find pi-related items practically anywhere you look, but here are several from Cafepress, endorsed by PiDay.org.
Pi Day 2015 Baseball Jersey
Women’s Pi T-Shirt
Collage of Digits Mug
Up to how many digits of pi can you count?
This mug might help. For $12.
Baby’s First Pi Day Body Suit
The only onesie your baby will need – if you want to be a winning parent! Available for $15.
The Count Von Count counts Pi to 1000 places
Again, how many digits of pi can you count? Well, The Count Von Count probably can one up you any day. After all, numbers are what he’s about. Watch him count pi to 1000 places and have the time of your life. Or go insane.
Here’s an idea: play it on loop on Pi Day.
