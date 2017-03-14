[NOTE: Originally published in 2015 but updated for an extra kick today, March 14, 2017. Happy Pi Day, everyone!]

On Saturday, March 14, 2015, we are going to celebrate what may very well be the biggest geek holiday of the year. Or the decade.

Pi Day 2015 is only several days away, and the excitement is building up. Whether you’ve got something planned or not, here are some fun things that will get you ready for Pi Day. If you’re planning a party, read this: Plan A Perfect Pi Day Party.

I need not explain why this is the ultimate Pi Day, right?

Pi Day 2015 Song

Who says nerds can’t sing? YouTuber TheSingingNerd is so excited for the ultimate Pi Day, so he made his own song about it.

Here are the lyrics so you can sillily sing along with it.

Everybody asks me why im so excited (so excited)

About the 14th, about the 14th of march

I get to be alive

On 3, 1 , 4, 1, 5

At 9:26 in the morning

But I’d better give you this warning

It’s not a national holiday

It’s an irrational holiday

And though its loved across the nation

Its only an approximation

It’s not a national holiday

But an irrational holiday

Everybody asks me why im so pedantic (so pedantic)

About the 14th (about the 14th of march)

Yes, we can celebrate

With Belize on this special date

But for most outside of our border

They put dates in a different order

So it’s a national holiday

But an irrational holiday

It’s a national holiday

And an irrational holiday

Mathematical Pi Song

Someone actually beat TheSingingNerd to making a song about this delicious number. Listen to the Mathematical Pi Song, and of course, here are the lyrics as well.

A long, long time ago

Long before the Super Bowl

and things like lemonade

The Hellenic Republic was full of smarts

and a question resting on the Grecian hearts was

What is the circumference of a circle?

But they were set on rational numbers

and it ranks amongst their biggest blunders

they worked on it for years

and confirmed one of their biggest fears

I cant be certain if they cried

when irrationality was realized

but something deep within them died

they day, they discovered pi

they were thinking, pi, pi mathematical, pi

3.141592

6535897

93238462

64338327

Not rounded

Did you learn a thing or two?

The Pi Machine

This one’s from last year, but just in case you missed it, The New York Times celebrated Pi Day with a remarkable puzzle suggested several years ago by Alon Amit of Origami Logic.

Learn about the puzzle and solve it here.

Raspberry Pi

Every computer enthusiast’s favorite computer is not missing out on the action. They’ve got a whole list of events slated for Pi Day 2015, ranging from gatherings in libraries to museum visits to a bake off!

Check out the list here.

Pi Merchandise

Not surprisingly, Pi Day has brought forth a slew of merchandise. I think you can find pi-related items practically anywhere you look, but here are several from Cafepress, endorsed by PiDay.org.

Pi Day 2015 Baseball Jersey

Available for $20.

Women’s Pi T-Shirt

Available for $23.

Collage of Digits Mug

Up to how many digits of pi can you count?

This mug might help. For $12.

Baby’s First Pi Day Body Suit

The only onesie your baby will need – if you want to be a winning parent! Available for $15.

The Count Von Count counts Pi to 1000 places

Again, how many digits of pi can you count? Well, The Count Von Count probably can one up you any day. After all, numbers are what he’s about. Watch him count pi to 1000 places and have the time of your life. Or go insane.

Here’s an idea: play it on loop on Pi Day.

Make sure you know all the geek holidays: The Only Geek Holiday Calendar You’ll Need

