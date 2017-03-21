Why Playing Games at Work Could Be the Best Thing You Do

Thousands upon thousands of people find themselves roped in by addictive mobile games – including us. Some argue that are time wasting, but new research shows that gaming can actually make you more productive. (We’re for real.)

The BBC recently reported on this interesting finding. In fact, they reported that playing games at work can actually make you more productive. The article explains that short gaming sessions can actually help a person unwind and destress. It is important to note that they stress the importance of making sure the gaming sessions are short, no longer than five minutes. Any longer and you risk on impacting your productivity. After all, there is a fine line between winding down and wasting time.

One young professional, 24-year-old William Bauer swears by taking a few moments to play a game when things start to get stressful. Bauer tells the BBC that he works long hours and when he finds himself with a bit of downtime, he powers up one of his favorite mobile games.

“It reawakens me,” said Bauer.

So, is there really a scientific reason that gaming can make you a more productive individual? Psychologists that have devoted time to researching the subject explain that playing a game can help a person cope with stress and regain control of their mind. The experts explain that other mobile device activities, such as browsing Facebook does not have the same effect. You are not fully engaging your mind and giving yourself a virtual confidence boost in the same way conquering game levels or challenges does.

What’s your game of the month (or year or forever)?

I’ve been playing Injustice: Gods Among Us on the iPad for YEARS, and let me tell you – every time I kick Doomsday’s butt, level up Deathstroke, and emerge victorious at the end of an ultimate online battle, I just feel oh-so-good. Ask players who spend tons on Clash of Clans and Game of War. They’ll tell you the same thing. I bet your game(s) give you a similar feeling.

“Some video games are built to give you a short experience where you can be competent or autonomous,” said Chris Ferguson, a psychology professor who researches video games at Stetson University in Florida.

Besides a confidence boost, gaming is also known to help develop creative thinking and problem-solving.

Ever tried one of those puzzle games? Monument Valley may be old but it didn’t become so popular without a reason. If you’re looking for more mind-bending mobile games, check out this list of geometric puzzle games.

Give your mind time to relax from a certain task. Once you return, you might be able to see things from a new perspective.

“It gives people a step back from whatever their work task may be and puts them in a different frame of mind,” further explains Ferguson.

So, while playing games may seem like a waste of time compared to working, there really is more to it than meets the eye.

Using mobile phones for business matters at the office is the main thing, of course, so you should make sure to remember to follow your workplace’s rules for mobile device use. If your job doesn’t allow you to take mini breaks at your leisure, find time during your lunch break to sneak off to your car, bathroom or break room to enjoy a quick game session. However, don’t forget that your job is more valuable than playing any game.

So the next time you friends make fun of you for burying your nose in a level of Candy Crush, Bejeweled, or another challenge in Angry Birds (hey, whatever floats your boat), tell them playing games at work paves the path to success.

Just don’t go walking around the office with your head down trying to catch Pokemon, all right?