How to Collect Geek Related Vintage Phone Cards as a Hobby

Phone cards have gone a long way and they have evolved through the years. Nowadays, they’re not just used to making phone calls because they have become collectors items as well.

Not surprising at all because the people behind these phone cards have indeed become very creative particularly with the designs and themes. In fact, these items are now used to celebrate or commemorate special occasions with specific themes. They have also become popular gifts.

The popularity of these telephone cards as collectible items has led avid fans in the U.S. and U.K. to form organizations and develop their own websites focused on this hobby. The act of collecting these credit card sized plastic is referred to as telergy in the U.S. and fusilately in the U.K.

Did you know that the most expensive phone card was a standard-issued one sold at a Japanese auction in 1990? The Taiwanese card issued in 1983 fetched 28,000 during the auction.

In the U.K., the British Telecom (BT) phonecards became a very popular item to collect in the mid to late 1990s making it one of the fastest growing hobbies. The BT cards were issued in the hundreds of thousands or even millions during that time in and they were available in 500, 200 and 50 cards. It was estimated that some 100,000 people were engaged in it back then. This led to the rise in the prices of some telephone cards.

Avid Collector



Collecting these phone cards has been an obsession of one man from Brighton in East Sussex. To date, Sam McEwan owns more than a thousand phone cards and he has no plans of throwing them away or giving them to someone else despite the fact that they are no longer useful in this digital age.

What’s interesting to note is that McEwan began collecting these cards at the young age of nine because he said he liked their designs. After 22 years, he now has more than 1,000 with an estimated worth of 1,000 sterling pounds.

Where to Buy Vintage Phone Cards

These days, although the demand, prices and value of these phone cards are not that strong, there are still people who continue to collect them and buy them to give as gifts. Their value is usually based on three factors such as the age, condition and subject matter of the card.

In terms of age, those that date back to the 1970s and 80s are most in demand. The reason is that cards during that period were produced in small numbers and most were just discarded hence, you’re lucky enough if you can still secure one from those years.

Apart from the age, the card’s condition also matters. An unused one commands a higher value compared to those that have already been used. The theme and the series are vital factors as well. For instance, those with specific themes such as Disney or any sport normally affect the price of the card. The same is true for cards issued as a limited edition or part of a series.

Vintage Marvel Phone Cards

Depending on one’s personal preference, it is still possible to buy and collect vintage phone cards. Online, you can purchase from eBay based on certain themes or comic characters you like. Sellers on eBay are collectors themselves from either the U.K. or the U.S. Most have their own websites where they sell their collections while the others join collectors shows every now and then.

On eBay, you can buy them through a bidding process which means you need to regularly check the site as these auctions have a limited time. Their prices range from a low of $18 to $50 for a collection of four or more cards.

