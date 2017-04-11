Ergonomic and Unique: Evoluent Revolution R3K Keyboard Review

These last few weeks I have been using the Evoluent Revolution R3K keyboard as my main methods of traversing the web and writing so I could write this review. Now keep in mind, along with this site, I write for about 6 more as well, so this keyboard is not lacking mileage over the last few weeks. 20,000 words in and I can tell you, this may have a bit of steep learning curve, but once you become accustomed, it will be very hard for you to go back to the somewhat-archaic method you used before, comparatively.

Full disclosure: I was given the keyboard for review purposes.

Trust me, I did just to see the difference and immediately set my Revolution keyboard after trying my old one again for a minute. But the key word here is patience. The user requires initial patience. As plug and play as the actual hardware is, don’t assume you will instantly be accustomed because that might be its single flaw. Great tech but semi-steep learning curve to get really adept at it.

Evoluent Revolution R3K Keyboard Review

Well, if the review was based on length of name of keyboard, this one would win by default. Unfortunately, there are more factors we need to take into account. First thing you will undoubtedly notice is just how sexy this thing is. I know we pretend that is not important in tech but it is. We all want our PC’s to look like something out of Star Wars, and with the chrome top and sleek, ergonomic design of the keyboard oozes eye-catching design.

What you will find most striking is, this is ultimately an ambidextrous keyboard. It has been built so things that are frequently used (delete, backspace) are doubled up and placed on both sides of keyboard, greatly reducing the need to stretch to reach your mouse or even just to type sometimes. The Evoluent keyboard’s numeric keypad is uniquely on the left side to let you put the mouse much closer. It is a simple thing but one that makes a HUGE difference.

Not your usual keyboard: Move Over Belgian Waffles, the Real Keyboard Waffles Is Here

Though it takes a hot-minute to get fully accustomed, once you do, you will see that the way this the Evoluent Reduced Reach right-handed keyboard is the design and key placement has been tweaked, but in a way that induces greater output over time. Less stretching and less mistakes means overall higher quality work as an end result. You just need to have the patience to get there and not give up.

The look and design are great, they a really are. The keys are responsive and damn-near silent, and the whole thing feels strong and durable enough that it seems like it could survive a few bar fights (or falls to the floor), which is nice.

A New Kind of New

The one place this keyboard gets you is learning curve. Believe it or not, we ALL uniformly type the same way and have since we started typing as kids in grade school. Nothing has changed. This is still a QWERTY keyboard, don’t get scared.

Think about it, when you have a keyboard that ultimately moves all things just slightly to the right, for the first few hours (days) you will be hitting wrong letters and keys regularly, but over time and quicker than you think, your hands adjust and you will find your fingers flying gracefully across the keys. The trick is, stick with it. All the best things in life require a learning curve, and you give yourself a few days with this neat little keyboard, it just might revolutionize the way you type and your comfort level during said activities.

Overall: 8 out of 10

Sleek Design

Versatile

Refreshingly Unique

Requires Less Reach and Stretching Than Conventional Keyboard

More Convenient

BUT Steep Learning Curve

So is it worth the investment? In a word, yes. But approach it like a Jedi would. Be patient, and it will pay off. Long term, you will be typing faster, reaching less, and getting more done overall with less effort. Just takes awhile to get there.

