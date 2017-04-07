That’s what the Fast and Furious movies are all about – but it’s not at all surprising. With all the cars crashing and being blown up left and right, it’s like burning cash in piles.

But it’s not just about money.

Still, how can we ignore how lavish – in a weird way – Toretto and fam’s lifestyle is?

Let’s look at numbers just because we can.

Note that these calculations were done by British guys, so get your currency converters out. Or, just multiply the numbers by 1.25 and you’ve got your dollar equivalent.

Fast and Furious infographic

Total cost in damages

Let’s just throw in this number for impact: $500 million ++

Calculator on my desk, who’s the most expensively destructive of them all?

Want numbers?

Poor, poor cars

Not to mention the buildings…

Source

I guess we’re done here.

They’re fast. They’re furious. Naturally, someone has to pay for it.

US-based fans have about a week till the release, so if you’re not in the mood for a marathon but want to refresh your memory, here’s a super guide.

How about crashes? GameSpot’s got you covered. Get ready to hear metal on metal – lots of it – here.

Or, if the concept of family is is your thing…

Then there’