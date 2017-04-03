When the Power Rangers first appeared on our screens more than two decades ago, who would have thought they would become as big as they are? Sure, many kids today may not share the same sentiment but with the Power Rangers movie released in March, our five favorite multi-colored superpower-infused teens have come forward into the limelight yet again.

Granted, not everyone likes the idea of the reboot. Its treatment of sexual orientation has also raised some eyebrows (and a lot more than that in some countries). It’s gotten a less than desirable rating from major sites like Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes, but hey, when has criticism ever stopped you from watching a movie you’ve been waiting for?

But I digress…

Whether you’ve been a fan before they became cool (recently) or you’ve only discovered how awesome colored Power Rangers are, then you’ll want to check out this infographic taking you back 24 years ago when they first started out. (Were you even born yet???)

Can you guess how many Power Rangers costumes there have been?

The Power Rangers Costumes Through the Years

So, which one kicks butt most?

