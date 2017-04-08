X Smart Car Gadgets That Will Rock Your World

Now that we have the magic of smart car technologies, we no longer have to leave our integrated tech behind. As long as you have your smartphone, a Bluetooth connection, and an innovative smart car system, you can bring along a virtual world wherever you go!

But before you buy any high-tech items, make sure you have the right vehicle. Not all cars will work with your smart car gadgets. There are some hacks and tricks to make your “dumb” car “smart,” but it’s not the same as a truly smart car with a variety of useful gadgets.

There are some real beauties in the realm of smart cars and many of them aren’t priced too high. There’s the 2017 Chrysler named “Best-in-Class” for infotainment. There’s also the 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring, which is a sport convertible performance vehicle with a high tech computer system at a great price. With the right auto loan, anyone can make these babies their own.

Once you’ve purchased your smart car, you need some smart car gadgets to make it your own. Here are some of the most popular and what they can do for your integrated vehicle.

1. System Scanning Tools

Wouldn’t it be nice if your phone could alert you when you need an oil change or explain why your check engine light came on? With automatic scanning tools, like Automatic for iOS and Android, you’ll be alerted to both. It’s a handy app that scans your car for issues and gives you information about how to fix a problem if you check engine light turns on.

It will also alert emergency services if you’re in a serious accident while simultaneously notifying pre-programmed friends and family. If you’re a speed demon, it will remind you to slow down. All in all, it’s a useful driving assistant that keeps you closely connected with your car.

2. Dash Cams

A dash cam is useful for multiple things – most practical being for automobile accidents. The camera will show who hit who for insurance purposes, which could get you out of paying the bills.

On the other hand, it’s useful for recording videos of your drive. If you’re going through a scenic area or want video footage of a vacation, it’s easily accessible without challenging your personal safety. Try AUBBC Full HD 1080 P Car Vehicle HD Dash Camera DVR Cam Night Vision Recorder, which is the best selling on-dash mounted video system on Amazon.

3. GPS Trackers

Who wouldn’t love the ability to keep track of a car, just like they do in the movies? There are many GPS automobile trackers on the market, though you may not be using it for spy purposes like in Hollywood. Most people use trackers for things like monitoring teenage drivers or keeping an eye on people borrowing your car.

You can easily install it in your glove box and pull the GPS tracking in real time on your smartphone. Many trackers call for a monthly subscription of at least $25, but if you use a tool like Vyncs 3G GPS Tracker, you’ll pay a yearly subscription that’s much more affordable at $69.99 per year.

4. Voice Activated Messaging

With more than 1.6 million accidents every year being attributed to cell phone use while driving, the ability to talk and text totally hands free is paramount. Many smart cars come with texting and calling voice controls, but if yours doesn’t, you can easily add it with tools like RayGo, which connects to Messenger, Whatsapp, Gmail, Skype, Pandora, and your phone’s messaging app through Bluetooth.

You can do both texting and calling without looking at your phone. It will read messages to you and transcribe them as you talk. It’s a great way to keep in touch with the world, while safely driving.

5. Chargers and Key Locators

Everyone knows the feeling of wandering around a giant parking lot looking for their car. They also know the feeling of trying to charge their nearly dead phone, but only driving a short distance, limiting the charge. There are devices that can help you find your car and charge your phone at twice the normal speed, but you might try a combo device like Zus.

Tools like this are designed to remain in your car, which means it can withstand both high and cool temperatures. It will be a steady locator for your smart car so you don’t have to worry about getting lost in a parking lot or dealing with a dead phone ever again!