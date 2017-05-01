These Star Wars Family Crests Are Wonderfully Drawn

Star Wars Day is almost upon us, so naturally, we’re going to write about Star Wars as much as we can. Just because.

Here’s an awesome set of art pieces by Chelsea Potter. They represent some of the major houses of the franchise, and they’re pretty cool.

Check them out and judge for yourself.

Star Wars Family Crests

Binks

Let’s get it out of the way. If you try – just try – to overlook Jar Jar…okay, I know it’s asking too much…but take a look at this crest anyway. You have to admit it looks pretty darned good.

“SEQUI, STULTI: FOLLOW, FOOLS”



Fett

Family is important, but there’s nothing like collected bounty, is there?

“MORTUS VIVERE: DEAD OR ALIVE”



Skywalker

I am your father…

“LUX ET TENEBRAE: LIGHT AND DARKNESS”



Solo

In the unlikely case you haven’t seen The Force Awakens…I am telling you to stop and skip this one. According to its creators, “The heartbreaking scene on the bridge at the end of Force Awakens that divided the family is represented in the crest with the motto “PRIMO SOLO IGNIS: HAN SHOT FIRST”.”

