27 weird and cool pool balls and accessories

I love a good game of pool, but let’s face it, the standard equipment can be a bit boring. Here’s 27 ideas for jazzing up the pool balls, table and surroundings.
Keep a bottle of wine fresh (if it lasts more than one sitting) with these pool ball adorned bottle stoppers. Link
Pool balls with skulls on. Mwahaha. Link
If the Texas Longhorns are your thing, check out these themed pool balls. Link
Very British (not that you can find many real ones in the UK any more) only this red telephone box is for storing your pool cues and pool balls. Link
Why play with boring plain pool balls when these marble ones feature great swirling colours. Link
Made from resin, fortunately, but don’t they just look like glass marbles? Cool numbering on them, too. Like a lot. Link
OK, I’m not convinced novelty ties are allowed, but if you must… Link
You know someone’s been a pool fan far too long when they start baking stuff on the theme. Link
Apparently works as a real lighter, flame upon pressing the number. Link
Just for the kids’ room? I don’t think so. Link
Wow… Eleanor Salazar makes them out of pool balls. I’m not really into rings but even I might consider that ring (one of the other colours, maybe). Link
If this one doesn’t grab you, there’s a few more at the link. Link
Want more than just the 8 ball, or actually burn the pool balls? Try this set of six pool ball candles. Link
A different twist on the game: 10 different cared games played on any pool table. Link
Mythical creatures printed on your pool balls. Far more interesting – let’s hope they don’t fly away when you’re trying to sink them. Link
Actually made from blown glass and then stuck to your door. Link
Designed for the Hollywood motion picture “The Adventures of Pluto Nash”. Link
Each ball is good for 50,000 flashes, and they flash upon impact with the cushions, cue and other balls. Link
If, worst luck, your pool table has to share the room with other things that don’t appreciate it, this pool bench at least lets you hide away the kit until it’s time to play. Link
Lucky birthday boy Mike may get to find out what the Magic 8 Ball says later on after he’s munched through this cake. Link
Aramith glow-in-the-dark pool balls and pool table conversion kits. Comes with glow-in-the-dark phenolic ball set, reflective cushion tube with metallic springs, glowing cue rings, glowing break spots, and glow-in-the-dark rail sights. Link
All manner of games represented here, as well as being a camera, but pride of place to the pool balls being used as Fred’s head. Nice. Link
Authentic American 8-ball, chopped and drilled so it can hold a candle. Link
Does exactly what it says. Just don’t get those 70’s clothes out again. Link
Pool and pinball combined. Does it get any better? Loads more photos via the link. Link
Everyone loves a practical joker when they’re lining up for that crucial make-or-break shot, right? Give ’em what they want with the crazy cue ball – it’ll never shoot straight. Unlike their fist. Link
Available in peppermint and cinnamon, WPBA Billiard Mints are shaped like miniature 9-balls. They are packed in rectangular tins illustrated to resemble billiards tables. Link
Weird and wonderful Kickstarter funded gadgets on the Forevergeek Kickstarter Store
Comments
Mick Mcsweeney says
I’m looking for a set of specifically designed U.K. Standard sized Snooker balls please let me know how to follow up on this inquiry
Regards Mick
Mick Mcsweeney says
Hi I’m looking for a custom made set of standard size U.K. Sized snooker balls made to suit a design I’ve made. I’m looking for 31 Balls initially, if this is possible please contact me and I will forward you my designs I’m looking at 24 standard color balls 12 Black, 12 Yellow, as per Snooker colors… 1 pink, 1 Blue 1 Red standard Snooker color .. 1 purple 1 orange and 1 Beach Ball multi colored ball yet to be designed and 1 standard white Que Ball
Shane says
Hi There
I would like a set of the evil skull set can you do them in English size 2″.
Can they be delivered to Australia?
Regards
Shane
ron says
I am so stupid
Lawrence J Hasslinger says
This request is based on if you sell single pool balls.
Our new product is made out of a standard 2-1/4 pool ball. Our customers have been requesting this product be made out of balls other than the standard balls as found on most pool tables. The product is a card protector for poker.
Without the proper licensing we would like to enquire if your company would entertain an agreement with affiliate marketing and drop shipping? If such a request is possible we would need to known what requirements you would require to have your site linked to our website.
If you have any questions please e-mail or call (402) 651-1351.
Thank you so much for your time in this matter.
Lawrence J Hasslinger
Project Manager
HMC
Teenormous T-shirts says
How about pool ball gear shifters for your car? You can buy them online but I made one myself out of a 2 ball (my car is blue).