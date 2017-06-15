The 3 Best Indie Gaming Blogs on the Internet

Through the power of the internet, video gaming has become quite the community. Not only are the video games that are being played by millions of people available to read, and talk, about on the internet, there is a small community that follows the indie game network. Indie games are those that are developed without the financial support that usually comes from a big name publisher. The first thing you might think is how are these games going to ever make it, but the growing community of indie game lovers illustrates the need. Here are three of the best indie gaming blogs on the internet.

Gamasutra.com

Of course, we have to see a play on words with some of the titles that you can find online. This blog is very straightforward, and has some of the best reporting about new games and games in beta that you can find online. Just looking at the design, I would say the creator used one of the WIX plans to get the site going as it is very basic but easy to navigate, but that’s my opinion. Navigating with tabs along the top gets you to the independent category very quickly. There you will find up to date information about indie games and the comments left by community members are sure to be very helpful to you if you are looking for more information regarding a specific game.

Indiegames.com

Indiegames.com is a great resource for all of the games that are fun to play, but do not have a publisher to back them financially. The weblog has a lot of information and, for the most part, stays up to date for the regular readers out there. If you are really hardcore, you can attend the Independent Games Festival & Summit, which is put together by the website’s network at the Game Developers Conference.

AlphaBetaGamer.com

The AlphaBetaGamer website covers some of the most commonly unknown indie games that you can play. Games that are featured on the blog are available for the public to play for free. And, for the games that are not free to play, the blog has places that you can sign up to get access to the closed beta versions of the games. The community is quite large and extends onto YouTube with more games that you can learn about while watching others play them.

Learning about new indie games can be a lot of fun, but navigating the best indie gaming blogs online is not always that easy. Indie games are usually part of an underground network that barely makes it into the light. With the power of YouTube, more games are becoming well known as players make videos of themselves playing the games and showing others how the games work, etc. Without that, you would be relying on the blogs alone, making it harder to learn about new games that are coming into beta mode.