Blue Shell from Hell: 5 Old-School Video Games That Are Still Fun To Play

We are spoiled as gamers. With each new gaming generation, we push the last one aside. If you were to compare Nintendo games to PS4 games, you can see why most don’t wanna step backwards. But the thing is, there are still old-school video games that are STILL better than some new games that come out. How so? Well, gameplay. Problem is, some 8th generation games just want to be shiny and have no substance (Yes, I am looking at you The Order: 188sucks). Problem modern game designers have is they put so much into the game looking good, sometimes the end result is a game that just plain sucks.

That being said, here are 5 old-school video games that are STILL a blast to play (and probably always will be).

Super Mario Brothers

Like I could start this list with any other. The game that started most of us on gaming is still a game that is fun as hell to just pop in and play. But how is that? Easy, classic good design stays good design. They haven’t reinvented the pool, have they? Nope. Why? Because swimming pools are fun and they work. That is kinda how you have to look at Super Mario.

You could be 80 and if someone pops this in, you will STILL ask to be player 2. That speaks volumes about the game.

Bomberman

You know, before Goldeneye had us killing our friends in multiplayer and screaming out in joy, Bomberman had us doing the exact same thing, except on a grid with bombs. And you know what? IT WAS F*CKING AWESOME. One of the best old-school games for multiplayer, Bomberman, at its best, was pure chaos you shared with your friends and the game that opened the door for true multiplayer mayhem.

And it still feels as gratifying today when you nuke someone one of you friends in that game. Just skip all the shitty sequels and remakes and stay with the first.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Listen, I am one of those people who desperately want Sega to stop making Sonic games. Not because I hate Sonic, though. Quite the opposite. Because no MATTER how they make it or how far the systems have come, they can NOT top the first two games (or even come close) and all they are doing now is raping the I.P. Real talk.

BUT

Sonic 2 is still as fun to play (single player or two) as it was when you first played it. From the insanely good soundtrack to that popping graphical style and perfect level design. It just reminds us why we fell in love with games in the first place.

Gauntlet (Arcade Original)

You may be too young to know the true majesty that was “piling quarters into Gauntlet at the arcade” and if you do, I weep for you. Gauntlet was an arcade game (later Nintendo, but the port sucked) where you could choose between four warriors (elf needs FOOD!) and then you would just be let loose in a dungeon with a unedning spawn of ghosts and wizards and demons while you relentlessly tried not to die.

It may sound annoying, but if you ever find a stand up arcade game of Gauntlet out somewhere, you will know exactly what I am talking about once you play through about two minutes of the action. The madness becomes oddly addicting, and still is to this day.

Also think games like Dark Souls would not exist if relentless games this had not set the stage.

Super Mario Kart

Yes, I began the list with Mario and I intend on ending the list with him as well. He, himself, says and represents so much about why we love old-school games, and there may not be one game out there as consistently fun as Super Mario Kart. It is just a blast to race around the tracks with friends, hoping to God some stray turtle shell doesn’t take you out when you are closest to your goal. Again, like many old-school games on this list, this game was chaos, but that is where it was at its best.

And Rainbow Road. Do I even need to say anything about that? Granted, Nintendo has done a great job updating this franchise, but you still cannot touch the original.

Does anyone disagree? What are your favorite old-school games that you still play? Take to our comments and let us know. Maybe we will write a follow-up with some of your games!