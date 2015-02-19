5 Strange Anime Series that Will Blow Your Mind

Anime series have always had a special place in our hearts. Not merely due to the fact that they are often humorous, action-oriented and dramatic, but also because they can be downright strange.

We are sure you have noticed the occasional odd behavior portrayed by anime characters or the plot that simply makes you scratch your head. So let’s take a moment to put our pride aside and acknowledge some of the strangest anime series that have come into existence.

Hetalia: Axis Powers is like a kid-friendly version of World War II, only without the war. Instead, most of the countries in question are represented as boys and girls with the country’s name – such as America and Germany. Other than this, there really isn’t a crucial purpose or plot taking place, as these kids spend most of their time having fun, laughing, dating and shopping around. Hetalia: Axis Powers is primarily a comedy, but that doesn’t excuse it from being downright strange for the ways countries and war is portrayed.

Naota is your typical 6th grader by all means, until his older brother leaves for America to pursue a baseball career. One day, he is run over by a woman by the name of Haruko on a Vespa, whom hits him repeatedly and causes a horn to grow on his forehead. The purpose for this violence? She hopes to unleash gigantic robots out of Naota’s head, as this horn is apparently some kind of supernatural portal. Other than this oddity, you can expect characters with eyebrows composed of seaweed paper and other strange happenings throughout the show. The only thing that makes this anime weirder is its ending theme song, with lyrics such as “Lobster of revenge, bring it along.”

This might come as a shock to many of you, but here it goes: The main character, Kyosuke Date, is allegedly stabbed to death by his mother. There, we said it.

Now lt’s continue explaining the absurdity of this anime. She committed this crime of passion to awaken a unique power in Kyosuke. But that’s not all: Soon he finds out that she had also stabbed his sister (yes, seriously) to awaken her abilities as well. However, this caused her to split into multiple fragments, and Kyosuke Dante’s job is to search for – and repair – his broken sister who happens to be shattered all over the place. Did we mention that he can also transform into a powerful mutant? We told you this anime is strange.



Speaking of strange anime series, meet one of our favorite in this list. This one is actually not too weird, per se, except for the fact that everyone is somehow tied to a series of murders that had recently taken place. Rather than dealing with your typical murder suspect, we are looking at a mysterious entity known as Boogiepop Phantom. That being said, this strange anime plays into some seriously awesome psychological mysteries, combined with the supernatural and the power of urban legends. Check it out as soon as you get a chance; just be forewarned about the occasional oddities.

This one has taken the anime industry by storm thanks to its superb storytelling and the fact that it doesn’t sugarcoat anything. This means that countless men, women and children die on a daily basis, especially the ones you love most. For this and for many other reasons, this amazing show tops our weird anime list.

Attack on Titan tells the story of gigantic beings known as Titans, whom take great pleasure in devouring human beings for the sheer sport of eating as many as possible. After witnessing his mother being eaten alive by one of the beasts, protagonist Eren sets out to exterminate every single last one of them at all cost. The way he goes about it? By becoming a Titan himself, of course. Despite being action packed (and one of the best anime series in recent times) there is no mistaking that Attack on Titan is downright strange due to its presentation and the shock value it delivers – but we mean that in a good way.

Despite their strange plots, these shows deserve a monumental amount of credit for not being afraid to be unique.

Haven’t had enough? The strangest anime series are still ahead…