6 Tips For Designing The Perfect Man Cave

Every man needs a place to get away and spend some quality time away from the stresses of day-to-day life. Whether it’s the golf course or the local pub, having a place to de-stress is key in the hectic world we live in.

Now, how about a place you can visit without even leaving the house? That’s right; we’re talking about man caves, your very own slice of heaven at home. Having your own man cave is a great way to unwind, but also a place where you can socialise with other like-minded men. Invite the guys over to watch the football, crack open the Xikar humidor and enjoy a stogie, host a poker night; the possibilities are endless!

Having this space isn’t just for fun and games, they also provide a safe environment to discuss serious issues. In a recent study by the Journal of Consumer Culture, the study’s co-author Mariam Beruchashvili noted that men said having a personal hangout allowed them to relax, reflect on their life goals and express their unique identities, which are all key factors in personal growth.

So, how do you create your own perfect man cave? We have looked at six tips to help you build your own Fortress of Solitude:



Image source

Take your time

You will no doubt be excited by the prospect of being sat in your completed man cave and will want to get it finished as quickly as possible. But you should take your time to walk through your available space and visualise what the finished project will look like. You need to be realistic with your goals and ensure your plans are achievable when compared to your blank canvas.

Measure, then measure again

We cannot stress how important it is that you measure your space (length, width and height) multiple times to ensure you know what you are working with. There’s nothing worse than ordering a load of furniture for your space, only to find out it won’t fit! The more thorough and meticulous you are with the planning and the more details you work out on paper, the easier the task of building will be.

Get the tools and materials for the job

Make a thorough list of all the materials you will need to finish the job and calculate roughly how much they will cost you. This will help you keep track of the money you are spending, and if you are working to a budget, allow 10-15% of the overall money for unforeseen costs; there will almost definitely be some!

You also need to ensure you have the correct tools for the job. If you have the money available, you can purchase them from your local DIY shop; otherwise, you could borrow them from friends or family.



Image source

Don’t tackle anything you are not comfortable with

If your build requires some form of electrical, plumbing or HVAC (Heating, ventilation and air conditioning) work and you are not confident in tackling it yourself, do not attempt it, as this will probably end up costing you more money in the long run!

If you hire professional help, get a signed quote from them before the work starts. You should also have a step-by-step list of the work that needs to be done in a specific order and share this with your contractors to ensure everyone is on the same page.

Pick a theme

Choosing a specific theme or an object to build your room around (pool table, artwork, bar, etc.) can help give you the inspiration for the overall look and colour of your man cave. Whether you’re a gamer, football fan or an avid reader, you can tailor your design to your exact needs.

This allows you to put your personal stamp on the room, as it is your man cave at the end of the day. As you will be investing a lot of your time and money into it, you will want to make sure you are getting the most out of it. Fill it with the details you will utilise – comfy furniture, mini fridge, jukebox – whatever takes your fancy.

Enjoy yourself!

Building a man cave shouldn’t be a stressful experience, so try and enjoy the whole process. Get your family and friends involved so they can watch the project take shape and even lend a helping hand when things are getting tough. It will no doubt be stressful at points, but just visualise the finished project, take a deep breath and carry on; it’ll be so worth it in the end!

Featured image courtesy of Wikimedia