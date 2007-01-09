8 things you may not know about iTunes

The Blogger user Jonndailey has posted an interesting article with tips that you may not know about iTunes. Some of them I knew about, however, some of them I didn’t and are quite interesting features:

2. Did you know: You can drag songs directly from the iTunes Store into your library and make a playlist of 30 second tracks? This may be stupid to some people, but if you’re determining whether you’re actually going to purchase an album from the store, this could be of good use.

4. Did you know: There is an unwritten rule at Apple that allows you to re-download all of your older purchased music if you’ve lost it. You won’t find it on any document, but call Apple and tell them you lost all your music in a mac to mac transfer, they’ll allow you to re-download every song you’ve ever purchased free of charge.

6. Did you know: you can jump to songs and playlists without going to the search bar in the top right of the iTunes window. If you casually type in any letters of a song, artist or album while iTunes is the foremost app, iTunes will locate that song. It doesn’t work as well as using the search box, but if you need to get to something really fast try it out.