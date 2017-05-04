ActorGoals: Be in a Star Wars Film

Many an actor has turned down a role that didn’t suit their preference. Or maybe a role in a movie they aren’t a fan of.

But who turns down a Star Wars role?

Well, Al Pacino as Han Solo, Leo diCaprio as Anakin Skywalker, and Burt Reynolds as Han Solo as well. We’ve also got Sylvester Stallone, Robert de Niro, and Kurt Russell on the roster.

All we can think now is…what if?

If they had known what the Star Wars earnings have amounted to, they might have made different choices, because one thing is for sure: being in a Star Wars film pays off – even if you’re not a star.

We’d go as far as to say that this falls under the hashtag #ActorGoals.

Want numbers?

Analytics@American— the master in business analytics program from American University – has done some number crunching. They came up with the conclusion that being in a Star Wars film will propel one’s career – rather obvious, but the numbers are cool.

In the visualization below, you’ll see the results of the analysis of the careers of 24 actors by comparing the total box office revenue they earned from the Star Wars saga to their total career box office revenue.

Enjoy, stat nerds, and happy Star Wars Day! [Sorry, but you really have to click on the image as there is too much data to fit on a small page.]

May the Fourth be with you!