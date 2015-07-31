When the Suicide Squad trailer was shown at SDCC 2015, the Internet went crazy. Seriously crazy, and it is all justified. The trailer is probably one of the best we’ve seen this year.

What’s not to like? Amanda Waller is bada$$. Harley is as crazy as ever, and the Joker…well, he’s the Joker. And then there’s the score.

I have no doubt you’ve watched it more times than is healthy and that you can hardly wait till its released in August next year. In the meantime, you can add some items to your Suicide Squad collection, so we’ve chosen some awesome Suicide Squad collectibles for you to look at – and get – to keep you busy. After all, there’s no such thing as having too much of the Suicide Squad. Or is there?

Awesome Suicide Squad Collectibles

Action Figures

With the countless action figures of Suicide Squad members all over the place, how do you decide what to buy? Get them all. Just because you can.

But if you can’t, here are several which will float your boat, straight from DC Collectibles. Three of the most merciless members of the Suicide Squad.

Harley Quinn



Measurement: 6.6 inches

Captain Boomerang



Measurement: 6.75 inches

Deadshot



Measurement: 6.7 inches

These three are based on the New 52. Oh, and there’s nothing else to the sizes except the height of the figures so don’t let your mind go to the gutter, all right?

You can look at them here.

Deadshot Action Figure (Arkham City)



Considered vintage, there is only one of this item, so if you want it, you know what to do. As the seller says, it will make your friends cry literally (in the original sense of the word) in envy.

Get it here.

Deathstroke Leather Figure

Here’s another figure that will make your friends cry. It’s not your run-of-the-mill action figure. Instead, it’s made of real leather and handmade to boot.

You’ll have to pay a hefty price for this, but it just might be the best in this list of awesome Suicide Squad collectibles.

Order it here.

Clothing

Just like action figures, you can never have enough geek tees, and if you’re really into the Suicide Squad (which I assume you are since you are reading this), then here are some that will get you a-clickin’.

AOPO Suicide Squad T-shirt

Get it NOW.

Oh, and dear guys, don’t throw a tantrum. The design is also available for men’s tees, which you can buy here.

Harley Quinn Cotton Tee

You know you want her.

Jared Leto’s The Joker T-shirts and Hoodies

Jared Leto’s The Joker has elicited mixed reactions, but there is no doubt his last line in the trailer has caught on. If you can’t stop saying “I’m just gonna hurt you really, really bad.” over and over again, just get this t-shirt so people won’t think you’re a psycho. (See what I did there? No? Never mind then.)

This design is from Redbubble, so you can use it for practically anything – from t-shirt to hoodie to jammies to leggings to skirts.

Make your own apparel.

Deadshot

Also from Redbubble, this minimalistic Deadshot design is perfect in my book.

DIY some Deadshot.

Other awesome Suicide Squad merch

Deathstroke Mask

When’s your next cosplay event? Here’s the mask you need if you’re coming as a Suicide Squad member.

Since it’s made from fiberglass and custom-made, the $175 price tag is understandable.

Katana Leather Mask

Another option for your next costume, this leather Katana mask oozes sexy bada$$. Or, if you like putting masks on display, this is one you’d want to add to your showcase.

Even better news, it’s cheaper at $45.

Harley Pop Gun

“This is a RAW CAST of the Harley Quinn Popgun made available for those of you interested in painting and finishing this item on your own! The hollow cast will come trimmed and ready for light sanding and priming.”

Not only do you get to play around pretending you’re Harley popping her toy gun, but you get to put your own unique stamp on this pop gun as well.

It’s safe by the way.

Get it here.

The Joker iPhone 5C case Leto Suicide Squad Batman (Black)

Love Jared Leto’s Joker? Got an iPhone 5C? This one’s a no-brainer.

Features:

Hard Plastic and Aluminum case

Compatible with iPhone 5C and 5S NOT iPhone 5 or 5S

Easy to snap on with an aluminum back plate for added protection

Openings for all slots (charger, volume control, power, etc.)

Scratch resistant and ultra glossy

Also available for the iPhone 6 Plus.

Jared Leto Signed Autographed Photo 8×10 Reprint RP ‘Suicide Squad’

Here’s another one for Jared Leto fans. This is a must-have autographed print, and it’s quite affordable at around $10!

I Started A Joke

My favorite of them all – the song from the trailer as performed by L’orchestra Cinematique. I don’t know about you, but I can’t think of a more fitting background song to the trailer.