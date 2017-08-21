Banksy has been surprising people with controversial works of art for decades now. His pieces have been re-envisioned, praised and sold in auctions for hundreds of thousands of dollars. The secretive street artist’s identity still remains unknown after all these years, but what doesn’t are the increasingly overt statements he makes while using the world’s metropolises as his canvas.

Banksy has been turning the art world upside down with such iconic works including Balloon Girl and Tagging Robot among many. To learn more about a number of Banksy’s lauded works, Invaluable created an interactive map and collection of some of the most iconic tags. Browse through the list below and visit the map to discover them around the world.

