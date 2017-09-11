As a devout gamer, you definitely do not have to be tethered to a PS4, Xbox, PC or any other system at home to enjoy one of your fave pastimes. If you have an Android smartphone, you can fight the powers of evil and save the world while standing in line at the grocery store or at wherever you may be. While there is no shortage of awesome games for the Android, some do stand a bit above the rest.

But First, Which Android Phone is Best?

Android phones have definitely evolved over the years; if it’s been some time since you have upgraded your smartphone, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy S8. In addition to being a terrific phone with all of the bells and whistles you’d expect from a current smartphone, it is also outstanding for gaming. The Galaxy S8 features a5.8-inch display and the S8+ has a 6.2-inch screen, so games will appear nice and big with easy to see graphics.

And Now, On to the Games …

Star Wars Force Arena – As Tom’s Guide notes, Star Wars Force Arena is one of those games that was seemingly made for an Android smartphone. You duel with other players in real time while tapping your way through the battlefield.

Whether you choose to be a good guy like Luke Skywalker or the major baddie like Darth Vader, the generous screen size of the Samsung S8 or S8 plus will make it easy to manipulate the game’s controls, as well as fully appreciate the incredible graphics.

Crashlands – There are plenty of good reasons why Android Authority lists Crashlands as one of the best Android games for 2017. As an intergalactic truck driver, you find yourself crash landed on a planet. You will have to build a base, make and/or collect a variety of items and more, all while saving the world from an evil plot.

The game’s bright visuals look terrific and as a bonus, there are no annoying in-app purchases to make.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition – If you love channeling your inner Steve or Alex — or you have a kiddo who enjoys getting his or her Minecraft on — you are sure to enjoy Minecraft: Pocket Edition. The game does feature in-app purchases, but they are for customizations like skin packs and shouldn’t interfere with game play.

The game allows you to do pretty much everything you do on the regular computer or video console versions of Minecraft: mine to find items that you need, build your home, stay the heck away from Creepers and Zombies and craft cool stuff on your crafting table. You can choose either survival or creative mode, and the large screen size of the Samsung Galaxy phones will let you easily see what you are doing — and if that Zombie Pigman is sneaking up behind you.

Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy – This version of Guardians of the Galaxy is a point-and-tap adventure that manages to look as good on a mobile phone as it does on a computer or game console. The game features tons of comic book inspired graphics that will really stand out on an Android phone’s big screen. The Samsung S8 and S8+ also have the power to handle the game’s interactive and lively action scenes, so you won’t have to worry about bothersome glitches or lag times while playing as Groot or another one of the popular characters.

The Legend of Zelda (fingers crossed!) – Okay, The Legend of Zelda is not officially out yet, but it is expected to be released this year and when it is, it will surely delight gamers of all ages. Following up on the success that they had with Super Mario Run, Nintendo is expected to release an Android and iOS version of the incredibly popular game. Adults who grew up playing the game will be interested in seeing how Nintendo manages to take the complex controls and turn it into a touch device-friendly game. One thing is for sure — with the Android phone’s large screens and amazing graphics, The Legend of Zelda is certain to look terrific and be fun to play.

Oceanhorn – To tide you over until The Legend of Zelda is released, you will probably like the Android game Oceanhorn. As Digital Trends notes, fans of Legend of Zelda typically enjoy Oceanhorn, which features outstanding visuals, a great story line and an awesome soundtrack. The game is also user-friendly and has a short learning curve; the game allows you to explore the islands of the Unchartered Seas, fight monsters, use magic and find treasure — all part of your quest to find your missing father. The game’s 3D visuals look incredible on Android smartphones and the phone’s speakers can handle the rich soundtrack by Nobuo Uematsu and Kenji Ito.