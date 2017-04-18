The Best of Star Wars Celebration Orlando Cosplay

Last weekend, Star Wars Celebration Orlando played host to thousands of cosplayers from across the galaxy, who paid tribute to all aspects of the 40 year old saga and the pop culture that inspired it and was influenced by it over the past four decades. Wherever you walked in the massive Orange County Convention Center, there was another cosplayer waiting to be discovered and photographed.

Many stayed true to the iconic characters they’ve grown up with, but more than a few had fun mashing up their favorite Star Wars characters with other elements of pop culture. It wasn’t unusual to see Disney princesses wielding lightsabers or Muppet characters donning stormtrooper armor. Why not make R2-D2 into a fearsome mech? Or cross over both of Harrison Ford’s most memorable roles into one costume split down the middle? And when it came to people who came wearing the same exact costume, it was no accident that you’d find them marching through the halls together for the ultimate photo op (see obscure character Willrow Hood or “Matt” aka Kylo Ren from the hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch starring Adam Driver). When it came to crossing over Disney’s superheroic Marvel properties with Star Wars, seeing Squirrel Girl decked out in Endor forest camo or Wolverine wearing battered and bloody stormtrooper armor, it only seemed logical. Speaking of being “logical”, there were even a few Federation officers from Star Trek mingling into the crowd. It only makes sense that time travelers from our future would still be into Star Wars centuries later.

When it came to cosplay, Star Wars Celebration Orlando had a lot to offer fans of all ages, no matter who your favorite characters are. This selection of pictures is only a small sample of the thousands we enjoyed seeing this year. Wherever it takes place in 2019, we’ll be ready for more.