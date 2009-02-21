Casio's Atomic Solar Watch

How much better can you get? Seriously, the words “atomic” and “solar” in one phrase – wow! I have never been much of a watch person (watch as in wrist watch) but Casio’s latest release is something that no one can resist.

Dubbed the Casio G-Shock MTG-1500, the wristwatch is no ordinary gadget. Coming from the tried and tested line of G-Shock watches, one can expect the usual toughness. Even my lately unusually clumsy partner can bang this watch on a daily basis – against metal, concrete, or marble – and it wouldn’t matter. That’s what G-Shock watches are known for.

Yet the things that make this watch more geeky than “jocky” (if there is even such a word) are these: one, it is solar powered and two, it can be set to atomic precision.

Casio is probably not the first watch maker to come up with a solar powered wrist watch but the MTG-1500 beats them all with up to 6 months of no charging needed; that is, if you fully charge the batteries. This would surely come in handy in case you find yourself buried in your basement (for what reason? You tell me!) for months.

On the atomic end, it is the ultimate gadget for people with a thing for precision. Although the MTG-1500 does not have a mini atomic reactor or whatnot inside of it, there is a receiver installed that will synchronize the watch to the nearest atomic timekeeping station, of which there are only 5 in the world.

How much will this set you back? A hefty $500, sad to say. If I had this extra cash, I wouldn’t hesitate to buy it. After all, what other watch gives you the bragging rights to use “atomic” and “solar” in one go?