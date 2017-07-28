Movies provide a much-needed release for millions of film lovers and movie posters are the first hint audiences get of what to expect in a film itself. Prior to the massive entertainment industry, other art forms were relied on to build a connection between the population and the arts, another form of creative release. What would happen if artistic giants from decades past like, Salvador Dalí or Pablo Picasso had a crack at reinterpreting some of the iconic posters like the chic black dress on Audrey Hepburn in the Breakfast at Tiffany’s poster or the heart-shaped glasses on a young girl in the Lolita poster?

Curious to see more? Invaluable recreated iconic movie posters to test art history knowledge. Scroll through the images below and see if you can guess which famous artist’s style inspired the designers at invaluable in their interpretation of these famous images.

Classic movie posters reimagined as paintings by the great masters

E.T.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Ghostbusters

Lolita

The Silence of the Lambs

Jaws

