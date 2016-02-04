We’ve never hidden our love for everything retro here at ForeverGeek. From Retro Battlestations to a retro floppy disc notebook to a DIY retro Star Wars dress – we’ve got them all, and then some.

We’re giving you more retro-loving with today’s giveaway, courtesy of Rad Retro Pop Culture.

The creative mind behind Rad Retro Pop Culture is Ehron Asher, who gives that nostalgic touch to movie posters, pop art, toys, and other geeky items.

Since we love movies, we’re going to feature some of his best retro movie posters and give them away to a bunch of lucky ForeverGeek readers.

Ehron Asher’s cool retro movie posters

Most designs are available in 11×17 or full size theatrical 27×40 poster prints.

So here are six of our picks. You ready?



This is a retro style alternative movie poster for “The Goonies” inspired by posters from the live action Disney films of the 1950’s and 1960’s such as ‘Treasure Island’ and ‘Swiss Family Robinson’.



This is a retro style, alternative movie poster for Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, inspired by posters from the classic Universal monster movie era of the 1930’s, such as The Invisible Man, The Bride of Frankenstein, and The Body Snatcher.



This is a retro style, alternative movie poster for the ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, inspired by posters from adventure / romance films of the 1930’s and 1940’s such as ‘Sinbad the Sailor’, ‘Congo Crossing’, ‘Desert Legion’, and ‘Wings Over Africa’.



This is an alternative retro movie poster print for ’Jaws’, inspired by posters from B-Movie monster films of the late 60’s and early 1970’s such as ‘Creature From Black Lake’, ’The Crater Lake Monster’, and ‘It Lives By Night’, and features Brody, Hooper, and Quint motoring somewhere along Amity, on the Ocra, directly into the jaws of Bruce the shark.



This is a retro style, alternative movie poster for the “Lord of the Rings” film series inspired by posters from the magic, sword, sandal and special effects epics of the late 50’s and 60’s such as ‘7th Voyage of Sinbad’, ‘Jason and the Argonauts’ and ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’.



This is an alternative retro movie poster for the film “The Princess Bride”, designed by Ehron Asher, inspired by the Errol Flynn, Douglas Fairbanks Jr, swashbuckler films of the 1930’s such as “Sea Hawk”, “Captain Blood”, and “The Black Swan”.

Like what you see? Of course, you do!

Check out the rest of Ehron’s work on his Etsy page for other retro-inspired movie posters including BLADE RUNNER, KARATE KID, AMELIE, HARRY POTTER, LORD OF THE RINGS, SINGIN IN THE RAIN, CASABLANCA AND NORTH BY NORTHWEST, with new titles released regularly. Also follow him on Facebook for new releases and fun posts on all things Retro Pop Culture.

You know what’s coming…

…the giveaway

We’re giving away FOUR prints – 11×17 size, professionally printed on 100lb high-quality poster paper with a silk finish. That means FOUR of you have the chance to score one of the really cool retro movie posters we showed above.

As usual, here are the important details to remember:

The giveaway starts today, February 4 and ends on Sunday, February 7.

The winners will be announced on Monday, February 8.

Winners can choose from any of the designs shown in this post.

The giveaway is open worldwide, so join wherever you are!

Ready, set, tweet, and comment!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

