People sometimes lose sight of how important and essential good marketing is to something’s popularity. When something takes off, be it a movie or a TV show or even a website, seo, marketing, and how the “brand” was sold to the people factors in big time. Things rarely just become a success on their own. They are branded and marketed and sold as such. And when it works, it works like magic. A great example of this is the new trend of viral marketing being done for movies. Stuff that seems insane sometimes and completely separate from what it is selling, then the true motive becomes clear and intrigue grows because they planted the seed with good marketing. Keep in mind, there are some really bad examples of viral marketing out there as well. This list won’t touch on many of those.

Here are some of the coolest and most surreal viral marketing examples ever used for movies.

The Dark Knight

When it comes to marketing and PR, you know Batman knows all the right people. Christopher Nolan, in particular, is genius and the branding behind this movie was nothing short of being genius, too.

From releasing actual videos on YouTube that pushed Harvey Dent as a real politician to phone numbers on billboards and jokers being drawn over dollar bills, this was ground-level, grassroots marketing for a movie that REALLY didn’t need it, but the whole thing made the end product even more impressive.

And who wouldn’t want one of those Joker dollars? Those things are cool!

Paranormal Activity

This one was deceptively simple. The PR team behind Paranormal Activity got people into a theater, told them nothing about the movie they were gonna watch, made sure they had some screamers in there, and then using night vision, they taped the reactions of people watching the movie, with over-the-top reactions encouraged.

The end result was people screaming in terror (in hindsight, about a movie where doors open and shut by themselves, which is not very scary stuff) which caused people like me to pay the full price to go see it when it came out because the advertising made it look like it would eat your soul.

It didn’t , but it got my butt in the seat so you know the marketing worked magically.

The Blair Witch Project

How can we discuss the power of good marketing and SEO firms and not discuss the movie that made viral marketing in its modern form as popular as it is right now? The Blair Witch Project’s approach to viral marketing was brilliant, albeit a little shady in hindsight.

For a (fictitious) movie based on three college kids who go missing, the PR team behind this film actually put out MISSING PERSON posters of the three kids (who the studio paid extra to stay hidden for months before the films release and even directly after) and ended up putting out specials on the SyFy channel (seen above) about the missing kids and set up the mythos of the titular witch, setting the tone for what would become the most successful indie film ever made.

But tricking the world into thinking these kids were really missing was a little cruel. Cruel but effective, I should say.

The Last Exorcism

This example of viral marketing is kind of evil (literally) like the example above, but you also have to laugh at the originality on display and the effectiveness of it all.

The Last Exorcism was a ho-hum horror movie about, you guessed it, a possessed girl (never seen THAT concept before). But one could EASILY say the marketing and PR behind this movie was better than the actual movie itself. Back when Chatroulette was big (video chat with random people) some people would have an attractive looking girl pop up on their screen only to toss her hair and reveal her true demonic nature.

The best part was the reactions of the guys seeing it happen. Their genuine terror is pretty funny, honestly. But cool idea, and a shame the movie didn’t quite live up to the real life counterpart, which WAS creepy.

Carrie Remake

The Carrie remake may have not held the weight of the original, but its marketing was utterly genius and went viral immediately,, actually becoming one of YouTube’s most watched videos.

So you know how Carrie is about a girl with telekinetic powers? To ‘push’ (see what I did there) the movie on the masses, the PR team behind the reboot made an online “scare” video that featured a psychic girl in a coffee shop messing with (real) customers heads.

The practical effect they use for the prank looks great, you can tell the people are freaked out, and it makes for a fun watch. And the fact that it is one of YouTube’s most popular videos speaks to the true testimony of how well these viral marketing tricks really work.