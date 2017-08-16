How To Easily Upgrade Your Home Security

Private homes and residential developments have always been and always will be an attractive target for thieves. With the increased amount of expensive electronic devices in our homes today, your house is an ever-more enticing target for low life burglars. Make sure you follow these simple steps to ensure you are not at risk from opportunistic criminals looking to break into your property.

Thermal security cameras will provide extremely effective day and night surveillance, as well as intruder detection so that you can rest easy. Unlike regular cameras which rely on there being sufficient ambient light to work, thermal cameras measure heat energy and process it into a video image. This technology allows thermal cameras to operate effectively when there is little light available as well as during extreme weather conditions such as fog or a storm. Burglars know to stay away from any home that is protected by thermal security systems.

Reinforce entry points

Over 50% of all burglaries have taken place at the ground floor doors or windows, so it would be wise to ensure these entry points are properly protected. The doors should be solid wood or streel wrapped for maximum reinforcement. If your door is hollow-cored or an old wood-paneled door it can be easily kicked in and won’t offer much of a deterrent.

Motion sensors

Another big deterrent for crime and the safety of your home and family is to install motion sensor security lights. Thieves love to operate in dark or poorly lit areas as it makes it easier for them to go unseen. By installing motion sensors, you are ensuring that the poorly lit areas of your property won’t be at risk.

Lock up before you leave

One of the most common reasons burglars are so successful police say, is because people don’t properly lock all doors and windows before leaving. An unlocked door or window might as well have a sign on it inviting in thieves.

Deadbolt

It is very cheap and easy to install a deadbolt, so wouldn’t you? A deadbolt will prevent thieves using a card to open your front or back door lock.

Keep valuable items out of sight

Keep your expensive items out of sight. Many robberies are crimes of opportunity. If you leave your new iPad or laptop out and visible from the ground floor window, don’t be surprised if someone breaks in and takes it before you can blink.

Beware social media

It’s not a good idea to post on your Facebook, Instagram or twitter account that you are going away from home. Wait until you are back to post those cool holiday photos.