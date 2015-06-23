Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Dread of Reliving The Death of Aeris

First things first, Square has never made it officially clear if her name is Aeris or Aerith. Us Americans assume Aeris, because that is what he got, but some from the East think her first-given name, Aerith, is her real name. So let’s get that stupid-ass argument out of the way right away. I will call her Aeris for this piece because it is less letters and I am lazy, but to each his own. Next up, how f*cking excited are well that Final Fantasy 7 is getting an official remake?! A game that changed many lives (mine being one). Though Sony had hinted that this move was coming for a long time now, I still pissed myself with joy when I saw the trailer. The game that ushered me into teen-hood is now going to usher me into old-man hood. But as I was sitting, smiling, gazing at my computer, a cold dread filled my soul. A memory so shocking, I still get shaken up when I recall it. A moment I sort of prayed I would never have to live again.

I am, of course, talking about the death of Aeris in Final Fantasy 7. Buckle up, kids. We are going to have to relive that, and probably a LOT more realistically, this time.

Yay, Final Fantasy 7!

No sir, that sword is in no way phallic at all. *Laughs for 20 minutes. Okay, okay, so it might as well be a cock.

When I say I loved these games, I mean “beat Emerald and Ruby weapon” loved this game. If you don’t know what that means, you are a f*cking tourist and have no place reading this right now.

Go away.

For those who stayed. Yes, 200 hours of grinding and getting the right materia and getting every character and maxing them all out and even breeding a gold f*cking chocobo. THAT is how much I loved this game. Honestly, there was not an aspect of the game I DIDN’T love. Keep in mind, up to that point, I had beaten every American Final Fantasy ever made. So I am not one of those fair-weather friends who jumped on when 7 looked good. No, I payed 60 dollars for part 1, and beat the shit out of Chaos. I am a true FF fan. But, this means….

We All Will Relive the Death of Aeris

Holy crap. When I first heard the news about the Final Fantasy 7 remake I was filled with joy. I could not believe that I would be traveling back into that world. Jesus, you had a vampire on your team, for crying out loud. Shit was so badass. But, with the remake comes the moment that broke many of our hearts. The moment that wonderful bastard Sephiroth drops down and stabs that lovely woman through her heart (in a f*cking church, no less). Up to that point in my life, although Final Fantasy had done death before (merking the twins in part 2 made me sad), it had never felt like this before. I was, no joke, in shock.

Some poor little kid, holding his controller, wondering what the hell just happened. I will never forget the death of Aeris as a gamer. It was both painful and profound. And like every other hopeful idiot, this was fantasy. I held onto the dream (and urban legends) that there was a way to get her back.

Nope. No amount of phoenix downs in all the world was undoing that death, as we all slowly realized.

So How Bad Will It Be A Second Time?

I just remember screaming NO over and over again at my screen then murdering my family. I did not take it well.

Okay, so I want you to imagine seeing someone you love get shot, but you have foggy glasses on. Now imagine seeing them get shot again, but this time with no foggy glasses on. Do you understand what I am saying? I am saying it may actually be MORE painful this time, because not only are we living it again, but we are living it in glorious 1080, with it looking photo-realistic. Trust me when I say, seeing a cartoon get stabbed sucks. But seeing something that looks like a real person get stabbed is that much worse.

Basically, it is like we got raped years ago, and just now are getting over it only to find out our rapist just got out of jail. Okay, okay, that was way excessive. I am just trying to stress how scared I am that I am going to have to relive the death of Aeris.

Side note, I know about Advent Children redoing the scene, but we were not playing that. We were watching that, so it did not hit like an arrow.

So Why Not Just Avoid The Game?

Look at that prick? Posing like a white walker and shit.

Are you f*cking kidding me. This is a PS4 Final Fantasy 7 remake. I am pretty sure this is gonna be the highlight of my sad life. Trauma or not, I wouldn’t miss this shit for the world.