Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Dread of Reliving The Death of Aeris

First things first, Square has never made it officially clear if her name is Aeris or Aerith. Us Americans assume Aeris, because that is what he got, but some from the East think her first-given name, Aerith, is her real name. So let’s get that stupid-ass argument out of the way right away. I will call her Aeris for this piece because it is less letters and I am lazy, but to each his own. Next up, how f*cking excited are well that Final Fantasy 7 is getting an official remake?! A game that changed many lives (mine being one). Though Sony had hinted that this move was coming for a long time now, I still pissed myself with joy when I saw the trailer. The game that ushered me into teen-hood is now going to usher me into old-man hood. But as I was sitting, smiling, gazing at my computer, a cold dread filled my soul. A memory so shocking, I still get shaken up when I recall it. A moment I sort of prayed I would never have to live again.
I am, of course, talking about the death of Aeris in Final Fantasy 7. Buckle up, kids. We are going to have to relive that, and probably a LOT more realistically, this time.
Yay, Final Fantasy 7!
No sir, that sword is in no way phallic at all. *Laughs for 20 minutes. Okay, okay, so it might as well be a cock.
When I say I loved these games, I mean “beat Emerald and Ruby weapon” loved this game. If you don’t know what that means, you are a f*cking tourist and have no place reading this right now.
Go away.
For those who stayed. Yes, 200 hours of grinding and getting the right materia and getting every character and maxing them all out and even breeding a gold f*cking chocobo. THAT is how much I loved this game. Honestly, there was not an aspect of the game I DIDN’T love. Keep in mind, up to that point, I had beaten every American Final Fantasy ever made. So I am not one of those fair-weather friends who jumped on when 7 looked good. No, I payed 60 dollars for part 1, and beat the shit out of Chaos. I am a true FF fan. But, this means….
We All Will Relive the Death of Aeris
Holy crap. When I first heard the news about the Final Fantasy 7 remake I was filled with joy. I could not believe that I would be traveling back into that world. Jesus, you had a vampire on your team, for crying out loud. Shit was so badass. But, with the remake comes the moment that broke many of our hearts. The moment that wonderful bastard Sephiroth drops down and stabs that lovely woman through her heart (in a f*cking church, no less). Up to that point in my life, although Final Fantasy had done death before (merking the twins in part 2 made me sad), it had never felt like this before. I was, no joke, in shock.
Some poor little kid, holding his controller, wondering what the hell just happened. I will never forget the death of Aeris as a gamer. It was both painful and profound. And like every other hopeful idiot, this was fantasy. I held onto the dream (and urban legends) that there was a way to get her back.
Nope. No amount of phoenix downs in all the world was undoing that death, as we all slowly realized.
So How Bad Will It Be A Second Time?
I just remember screaming NO over and over again at my screen then murdering my family. I did not take it well.
Okay, so I want you to imagine seeing someone you love get shot, but you have foggy glasses on. Now imagine seeing them get shot again, but this time with no foggy glasses on. Do you understand what I am saying? I am saying it may actually be MORE painful this time, because not only are we living it again, but we are living it in glorious 1080, with it looking photo-realistic. Trust me when I say, seeing a cartoon get stabbed sucks. But seeing something that looks like a real person get stabbed is that much worse.
Basically, it is like we got raped years ago, and just now are getting over it only to find out our rapist just got out of jail. Okay, okay, that was way excessive. I am just trying to stress how scared I am that I am going to have to relive the death of Aeris.
Side note, I know about Advent Children redoing the scene, but we were not playing that. We were watching that, so it did not hit like an arrow.
So Why Not Just Avoid The Game?
Look at that prick? Posing like a white walker and shit.
Are you f*cking kidding me. This is a PS4 Final Fantasy 7 remake. I am pretty sure this is gonna be the highlight of my sad life. Trauma or not, I wouldn’t miss this shit for the world.
Comments
athrunchan says
I love Aerith to death, she literally became my role model ever since I was 8 (I’m 21 now). I cried a lot, wailed and cursed when she died; my chest hurt and I forgot to breathe when the realization that there’s no way she could be revived sank in, especially when I saw her ghost in the church, disappearing when I got close. It’s all just too painful.
I wish SE will provide a way to revive her. She can be like Tidus in X-2, fans loved it especially those in the East. Or if she stayed dead, SE can make her to be like Lunafreya in XV, with us knowing what happens after quite a long timeskip and everyone dies. Anything that makes me (and tons of others like me, I believe) relieve from this pain!
claudius says
dont worry they said things need to change for somethings like the battle system and most the story and aeris is the first thing people are talking about to a point of demanding to let her live since their changing things so why not have her almost die performing the same scene but she falls into the lifestream and gets healed
which is the same way sephroth and cloud did when tossed in it they could then find her in a run down town like the one before gold saucer with her not remember a damn thing it could set for a cool side story to get aeris memories back id rather play the memory game with aeris then a wheelchaired cloud again lol
im sure the first thing they desided was what to do with the aeris problem cause im with ya man i loved her too she was soo cute and friendly i too used her filled her up spent useless time to get it all ripped from me im screaming for a let aeris live fuck that death scene i cant go through it again definitely in high HD no freaking way ill send the game back to square back in pieces
Adam says
I want her to live but I have a feeling they won’t change it. As it is one of the most shocking events in video game history and nothing else has ever crushed our hearts more.