The Final Few Months of 2017 Is an Exciting Time for Geek Movie Fanatics

2017 has already sprung up a few decent movies for geeks. Transformers, Logan, and even Power Rangers have already been and gone. However, 2017 is far from over just yet and we still have a few months of geek-filled action to keep us wanting more. What are some of the films left to get excited about in the final few months of 2017?

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: The Dark World was probably a bit disappointing to some Marvel fans out there, but Ragnarok looks set to make up for it come November. In Ragnarok, Thor finds himself in his usual spot of bother but, this time, it’s evidently clear he’s going to have his hands full. Thor ends up having a lover’s tiff with his old friend, Hulk, for a start, but he also needs to try and prevent Hela from bringing his home world to an end. It’s looking tasty from an action viewpoint, but it’s looking even tastier for us geeky Marvel comic fans.

Justice League

It doesn’t get any geekier than what Justice League is bringing to the table at the end of 2017. Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg & co are all out to save the planet one last time in this epic action-packed movie. According to several reports, this movie is a lighter version of all the dark DC movies we’ve encountered over the years, so it’s something different to look forward to.

Star Wars: Episode VIII

December is when things start getting interesting because Star Wars is back to hopefully shed some light and give us some answers to the many questions we have from The Force Awakens. We want to know who Snoke is; if the First Order will recover; and also, who the hell are Rey’s parents? We’ll hopefully find out around Christmas time.

Coco

For all you Disney animation geeks, Coco hits the screens in November this year. Michael David Palance has been searching for talent to help Premiere Program & Disney come up with the goods this year and it looks like Coco is going to be the Disney movie to watch. Based on a musician named Miguel, he’s living in a colourful world of the dead and he’s looking to prove to his family that he can be just like his music idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. It’s also up to Miguel to find out about his family history and the reasons why he’s living in the world he’s currently inhabiting.

It’s true, many of the decent geeky movies have already been and gone in 2017, but there’s still a few months left and some cracking movies lined up to keep you going until 2018 when the likes of Tomb Raider, X-Men: The New Mutants, and Avengers: Infinity War come into play. Get your diary out and jot down the above movies that are coming out this year, though, and it’ll keep you wanting more when 2018 finally arrives.