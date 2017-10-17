Halloween is almost here, and naturally, the talk is all about costumes.

If you’re into the whole shebang, you probably have your costume ready (since Halloween last year?). If not, and you still need to get one, we’re here for you.

This week, we’re giving away a $50 gift card from our friends at HalloweenCostumes.com. They’ve always had our back when it comes to costumes, and this year is no different. So, who wants free Halloween costumes?

HalloweenCostumes has a wide array of getups, but what we love this year are the hockey masks. Scroll down to understand why.

Halloween masks

Jason Voorhees

Michael Myers

Freddy Krueger

Awesome or what? There’s more where that came from.

Other Halloween costumes which we wouldn’t hesitate to wear…

Not your run-of-the-mill costumes, are they?

If you win this giveaway, you can take your pick and wear the costume of your choice.

What do you need to do?

Just follow the instructions below and tweet every day to rack up those entries.

The giveaway starts today, October 17 and ends on Friday, October 21.

Good luck!

