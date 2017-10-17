Win a $50 Gift Card From HalloweenCostumes.com

Halloween is almost here, and naturally, the talk is all about costumes.

If you’re into the whole shebang, you probably have your costume ready (since Halloween last year?). If not, and you still need to get one, we’re here for you.

Related: 17 Scary (and Awesome) Adult Halloween Costumes for 2017

This week, we’re giving away a $50 gift card from our friends at HalloweenCostumes.com. They’ve always had our back when it comes to costumes, and this year is no different. So, who wants free Halloween costumes?

HalloweenCostumes has a wide array of getups, but what we love this year are the hockey masks. Scroll down to understand why.

Halloween masks

Jason Voorhees

halloween costumes

Michael Myers

halloween masks

Freddy Krueger

halloween masks

Awesome or what? There’s more where that came from.

Other Halloween costumes which we wouldn’t hesitate to wear…

Dreadful Nun

halloween costumes

 

Demon Knight

adult halloween costumes

Creepy Scarecrow

scary halloween costumes

Not your run-of-the-mill costumes, are they?

If you win this giveaway, you can take your pick and wear the costume of your choice.

What do you need to do?

Just follow the instructions below and tweet every day to rack up those entries.

The giveaway starts today, October 17 and ends on Friday, October 21.

Good luck!

Comments

  1. Not sure which costume I’m going to get, but I’m definitely going to get one of those fsociety masks from Mr. Robot to go with it.

  7. RED RIDING HOOD KNEE LENGTH DRESS COSTUME is what I would probably get since my son is a warewolf for Halloween

  9. I’m not sure which costume (or Halloween Mask) I would get just..but I will let you know if I should be so lucky to win! Thanks!

  12. There’s some good ones, like the steampunk costume, but I think I might have to get Link’s sword and shield. Those look really nice!

