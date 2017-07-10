With just over a week until the release of the penultimate season of Game of Thrones, we’ve been scouring the web for the latest news and gossip, taking all the ‘Which house are you?’ quizzes, and whatnot. We even created our own Game of Thrones character alignments.

If you’re a fan of the show, you’ll be well aware that after six seasons of build-up, the dreaded winter is finally here, and it’s safe to say it looks like everything is about to blow up in Westeros. While we can’t wait for the mouth-watering battle scenes, scorching dragon sequences, and Tyrion’s one-liners, there’s nothing we love more than indulging in a little bit of Game of Thrones fantasy.

So, with winter kicking in across George R. R. Martin’s world, the question on everybody’s lips is, of course, how do all those grumpy lords and ladies keep warm in those big, drafty castles? Well, the energy experts over at OVO Energy decided to find out just how much it would cost to heat some of the series’ most iconic locations.

They looked at Castle Black, Winterfell, The Twins, Kings Landing, Sunspear, and The Great Pyramid of Meereen. Using previously calculated data on the size of each castle, they estimated the indoor area of each castle to work out the space that would need heating, or in the case of Sunspear and Meereen, air conditioned. They then looked at climate information based on each castle’s filming location combined with energy costs for heating and cooling in each country to work out an overall cost for each. As a green energy provider, they even offered each of the famous residents their renewable alternative (wildfire was our favorite).

Perhaps most excitingly, though, they worked out how many dragons would be needed to power The Great Pyramid. To find out this and much more, see the fantastic graphic below or the information on their website here.