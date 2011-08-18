How fares your Game of Thrones addiction? Has it waned after weeks and weeks of no new episodes, or has it gotten even stronger because of your desire to see more? Have you turned to reading the books after discovering this wonderful thing of a story? (I am sure George R.R. Martin is appreciating the boost in book sales right now. I think I even saw new versions of the books tied to the HBO series.)

I am back to re-reading the books, although it slow going for me. While I will recommend the books every time, I have to admit there are parts that drag on. But you get that from many great works, so it is no big deal.

Anyhow, just to whet your Game of Thrones appetite more, I have something for you. Here are some really striking Game of Thrones minimalist posters of the houses that you encounter in the story – big or small, it does not matter. They all play a part in the saga that we have come to love.

The posters are the work of Thomas Gateley, who showed off his artistry via his Flickr account. I think that these Game of Thrones minimalist posters are a great example of how less becomes so much more. Take a look at them yourself to see what I mean.

Perhaps the most popular and the most loved house in all of the Seven Kingdoms – the Starks. They are the protectors of the North and the unluckiest people in the story (so far). Their sigil is the direwolf, and I think Gateley captured its ferocity in spite of the simplicity of the drawing. Even Ned Stark himself would approve.

The reigning house, with King Robert at the helm – until he got killed by a boar, that is. The stag is their sigil, and they are supposed to have all the fury that a house can have. At this point in the TV series, though, there is no fury to be found from this house. As for the sigil in this poster, I am not sure I like how the throne is placed. What do you think?

Some say the true power behind the throne is House Lannister. This house has some of most unsavory characters, but they do have they redeeming qualities. Now tell me what that sigil reminds you of!

House Targaryen – the dragons. After the Starks, the Targaryens are my family of choice. How can one not love them with tales of dragons and mad kings? Oh, and their slogan “Fire and Blood” – so simple yet striking.

House Tully is Catelyn Stark’s family. A family which is “mostly good” but pretty boring in my opinion. With a fish as a sigil, what else can you expect? Then again, they make up for it with “Family, Duty, Honor”.

House Mormont is a family with high honor on one side – Lord Commander Jeor Mormont of the Night’s Watch – and a disgrace on the other – Ser Jorah Mormont who was exiled because of engaging in slavery. Then again, it can be argued that he did it because of a woman. That always works for some. House Mormont’s sigil is the bear, which fits the Lord Commander very well. Not sure about the eye of this particular bear, though.

Lysa the crazy sister of Cat was married to Jon Arryn of the Vale, one of the most impressive places in Westeros. With a very apt slogan “As high as honour”, the center of house is located at a dizzying place. I really like this rendition of the sigil. It is very simple but conveys so much.

I was torn as to whether or not to include this house in this list because I don’t like them at all. I don’t really even like their sigil, but I have to admit it’s nicely drawn.

There is a bunch of other Game of Thrones minimalist posters found on Flickr. ((liquidsouldesign)) What are you waiting for? If you haven’t read the books, you’ll even get to discover new houses!