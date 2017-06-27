Summer is here and so is winter. Go figure.

The seasons may be all mixed up, but there’s one thing right: that latest trailer of Game of Thrones season 7 is sick. You know when you’re running a high fever and you feel like you’re burning up one second and then you have chills the next? That’s how it was watching it.

But since you can only watch that trailer so many times, here’s something else to whet your Game of Thrones appetite. This time, it’s all about words.

Game of Thrones words that are (supposedly) new.

Created by the guys at Matinée, the graphic lists 10 Game of Thrones words that we “discovered” thanks to the show.

I used the quotes because – not to nitpick – there are some words that we already knew before GRRM released his books. Warg, for example, was used by Tolkien and originates from the Norse word for wolf, vargr. Of course, GRRM’s use of warg is slightly different – language evolves after all – so it can still be argued that he introduced the word to the world.

Anyhow, here are the 10 Game of Thrones words. Make sure to scroll down to the infographic – the artwork is pretty cool.

Maester Wildlings Dragonglass Warg Direwolf Greensight Weirwood Dothraki Wildfire Valar Morghulis