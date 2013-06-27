When you find a plethora of geeky swimsuits online, there can be no doubt about geeky being mainstream. Still, do you really care about that? With the weather turning more and more pleasant, there is probably only one thing occupying your mind: hitting the beach. (Aside from the latest video game you’re playing, or in my case, the world of the Wheel of Time, of course).

In preparation for that much awaited beach trip, here are some geeky swimsuits that will make you feel right at home. Who cares about all the bikini bods out in force? If you’ve got one of these on, you’ll be on top of the world.

Black Milk Swimsuits

This Australian brand is no stranger to us. We’ve featured quite a good number of their geeky swimsuits. We’ve also taken a look at their dresses and leotards, but with the hot season only starting, it’s worth paying Black Milk a visit again. The mix of old and new designs is enough to blow you away. Here are a few of my picks, and no, I can’t decide which one I want most, but the Tree of Gondor is looking pretty hot.

There is more – a lot more – where that came from, with suits ranging from AUD90 to AUD100, free international shipping!

Wonder Woman Swimsuits

For someone who has a couple of Wonder Woman tees, swimsuits in red, gold, and blue are a must. Here are some I found online.

This one is from Meshalo on Etsy. It’s handmade and costs USD95. If you want it, better get it now, as there is only 1 left.

This one’s from eBay, and it is only $29.95 if you buy now. I love the subtlety of it!

From Amazon, this Wonder Woman Bustier looks good as well and is priced right, too.

Doctor Who Swimsuits

As popular as The Doctor and his companions are, it was not an easy task finding a TARDIS swimsuit. I did find this TARDIS bikini, which is a little meh, if you ask me.

Here’s a better one, but it was lovingly handmade but its owner. If you can find someone who can make it for you, go, go, go!

Obviously, this selection is heavily influenced by my personal preferences, but if you have tips on geeky swimsuits, let me know, and let’s add them to the collection!