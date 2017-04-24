Geek Toy Giveaway: Star Wars SwimWays Gear

Summer’s not quite here yet, but it’s never too early to get ready to hit the water. And when it comes to getting ready for the beach or the pool, geekwear is what we’re about. Why would you care about “normal” boring swimwear when you can get geeky swimsuits?

And of course, we can’t forget the toys. Floats, beach balls, and noodles…they make things much more fun.

While we’re at it, though, why don’t we take things up a notch by doing more than talking and go straight to giving?

Giving away, that is.

This is no ordinary giveaway, though. This is a giveaway that will give you the chance to own a Millenium Falcon – which you can ride – and a Death Star – which you can throw around.

SwimWays is making this possible with their line of Star Wars swim accessories. They’re generously giving away one Millenium Falcon Ride-On and one Death Star Light-Up Beach Ball.

The Millenium Falcon Ride-On measures 46″ x 6.5″ x 61″ when it’s fully inflated and is officially for children age 5 and up. We’re pretty sure any number above that is good, though. This geek toy is available at Toys “R” Us for $24.99.

For beach ball lovers, the Death Star Light-Up Beach Ball is the only toy you’ll want to have with you at the pool. It’s no ordinary beach ball, mind you. Not only does it look like the Death Star, but it also lights up on impact. When you (inevitably) hit your friend on the head, the ball will light up, letting everyone know how good your aim is. You can get this toy at Toys “R” Us and also at Target, for $19.99.

You don’t have to spend any money this week, though. Since we’re giving away one of each, you simply have to join the contest.

Before that, though, do check out other stuff SwimWays is offering. They’ve got tons of cool toys – from Marvel to Dreamworks to Disney. Browse their website, like them on Facebook, and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

Now for some details about the giveaway.

The giveaway starts today, April 24 (Monday), and ends April 30 (Sunday)

The winners will be announced on May 1 (Monday)

We will tweet the winners, and winners get to choose their prize on a first come first serve basis.

Happy tweeting and commenting!