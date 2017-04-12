We love geeky Easter eggs – who doesn’t? – and we’ve got quite a bunch of collections. Check them out here and here.

This year, though, we want to go in a different direction. Instead of the awesomely painted eggs, we’d like to give eggs costumes. If humans can put on costumes whenever, however, why can’t eggs?

As much as we would like to take credit for this idea, we can’t. We’ve got to give this one to the creative guys of HalloweenCostumes.

Meet the Guardians of the Galaxy Easter Egg Costumes. Printable costumes which you only have to put on your eggs. Easy peasy.

For the lazy who still want to get geek cred.

Don’t they look badass?

And…because eggs do go bad.

See more photos and since this is DIY, download the patterns here.

This year’s eggs may be too fragile for a hunt, but they certainly will take your Easter decorations up a notch and will make you high on a feeling.