Go Old School with LEGO Moleskine

Do still remember the good old days when you had to sit in class, listen to your professor give a long lecture, and write down notes in your trusty notebook? I certainly do! These days, I think kids still use notebooks, but I wouldn’t be surprised if many university students these days use their smartphones, tablets, or even laptops.

However, I don’t think that you can deny the pleasure of actually wrapping your fingers around a nice pen and writing things down on a sheet of paper. And nowadays, when it comes to notebooks, I think we can all agree that Moleskine is one of the more popular brands out there. This is not to say that I actually use them – I think they are overrated notepads – but they do come up with cool collections now and then.



Speaking of cool collections, the very new LEGO Moleskine collection will get the attention of everyone, especially AFOLs. The LEGO Moleskine collection will have four versions. If you are particular about whether or not your notebook pages are ruled or not, you can also choose between the ruled and plain pages.

The LEGO Moleskine collection notebooks feature imprinted covers, which in themselves make buying a notebook worth considering. You do get more perks such as a LEGO-themed bookmark, stickers, and LEGO graphics. There is even a LEGO patch which you can play around with.



As can be expected, the LEGO Moleskine collection is going to be limited edition, so you better get to the stores quickly come the first of March, when the notebooks will hit the shelves.

Via Freshness Mag