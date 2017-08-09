Highly Anticipated 2017 Mobile Game Launches

Mobile games have come a long way in the past few years. Not long passed since the first games took advantage of 3D technology and now we see a mixture of classic game types and highly technologically advanced games making their way to smartphones in 2017. The following are among the most anticipated games of the year, those that specialists think will be huge hits.

RuneScape

RuneScape will be available on Android and iOS, with a release date expected around the end of the year. MMORPG enthusiasts know the title for years since it initially appeared in 2001 but now we have the game transitioning to mobile phones. What is really interesting is that RuneScape is going to be fully brought to mobile play and cross-platform gaming with PCs will be available. The old version of the game will be released late 2017 but the standard game will most likely be available at the start of 2018.

Assassin’s Creed Rebellion



Ubisoft created a huge momentum wave when it initially announced that the franchise is going to be bigger with a mobile option that will be free-to-play. Assassin’s Creed Rebellion will be set in the Spanish Inquisition years and players will have to work hard to finish deadly missions and climb ranks in the brotherhood. Expect many having to deal with a cracked iPhone screen as they have problems in dealing with all the difficult missions that will appear.

Legend Of Zelda

It seems that many classic games are making their way to smartphones from around the world but few are as anticipated as the classic Legend Of Zelda. Nintendo follows up on the huge success they had with Super Mario Run and moves Legend Of Zelda to both Android and iOS. We do not know much about what to expect, although this is totally irrelevant with the number of fans that will play the game no matter what. The only real hurdle is simplifying the highly complex Zelda controls for touch devices.

The Sims Mobile



Gamers have been waiting for a mobile Sims game for a really long time and it seems that they are going to get it around the end of 2017. This marks another highly popular PC game making its way to mobile gadgets. EA declared that the game will be really similar to the PC version and that families will be controlled over generations. Since the environment used is mobile, EA will also include the possibility to interact with other players in some special events. The Sims Mobile is now available in Brazil but the rest of the world has to wait a little longer.

Terra Battle 2

Terra Battle was among the most popular games when it launched and the sequel is highly anticipated but not much is actually known about what to expect. The game is going to be available on Android, PC and iOS and is said to offer a gameplay experience that is completely different while the battle mechanics are preserved. There will be a brand new map that will allow the players to travel with ease and the game is said to be more strategic.