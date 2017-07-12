Logitech Z906 Speakers Review

When you think about gaming on your PC the first thing everyone thinks about is the PC itself. The collection of hardware that runs all the latest and greatest games at phenomenal frame rates. Being able to run games in ultra-quality with framerates exceeding 60 fps makes some of the console players a bit jealous. You can have a great system with a top of the line graphics card and CPU and 32GB of ram, but there is one component that is also important to the gaming experience as well.

And that’s sound.

If you have a top of the line rig but are using some store bought speakers, the experience is going to be anti-climactic. Logitech has thought the same way and after months of development they have come up with their latest speaker system: the Logitech Z906.

But is this system up to par with some of the bigger names out there or does it fall flat?

When you first open the massive box you will see that there are five speakers (including a center channel), a massive subwoofer and a control deck to tie everything together.

This system can put out up to 1000 watts of sound and supports not only Dolby Digital and DTS but THX sound as well. You can hook this up to your gaming rig or your television in your living room to get the most out of not only your games but movies and music as well. This system also allows you to connect up to six devices to this setup. So you could connect game systems or a PC as well as other devices so you can get surround sound that you can hear as well as feel. The subwoofer puts out a deep bass that seems to course through your body and the satellite speakers make you feel the action as you can feel someone breathing right behind you.

One of the greatest additions to this setup has to be the remote control that comes with it. Yes, as with typical remotes you can adjust settings on the fly from the comfort of your own couch. However, there aren’t many systems that allow you to adjust the volume of each individual speaker! Yes, you heard me right as you can increase or decrease each individual speaker as well as the subwoofer. Or if you wanted to just have the speakers and not the subwoofer you can mute them as well all with a click of a button! Also, I was impressed with how easy the remote was to use and the power that you can control this system within the palm of your hand.

There are a few things that do hold back the Logitech Z906 and the first is its price point. At around $400 it is a little steep to be paying that much for an audio system. Also, the instructions while they are concise are a bit vague in spots. For example, it says that you can wall mount the speakers with the appropriate hardware, but they do not tell you what hardware you can use. It would have been nice to have either a microphone and/or a headphone jack, but alas, there is not one in the center console. Also, they give you a 3.5mm cable that connects the subwoofer to the PC or whatever device is short and while I managed to get it connected it was a stretch.

Even with these minor drawbacks, the Logitech Z906 is a system that needs to be experienced as it will deliver theater quality sound to your own living room. For more information on this and other products that are made by gamers for gamers head over to http://gaming.logitech.com/en-us and get ready to experience your games like you have never experienced them before.

