It’s been a while since we had a giveaway, but I am pretty sure that today’s items are worth the wait. Up for grabs are Star Wars hoodies and track jackets made by well known brand Marc Ecko.
Recently, Marc Ecko Cut & Sew teamed up with Lucasfilm to create a Star Wars line. You can’t go wrong with that, really.
Taking a look at the results of the collaboration, it sure does look like they have made the right decision to go down this path. The hoodies are totally recognizable to any Star Wars fan, given that the designs tap into “specific details that make up the appearance of the characters without turning the piece into a costume.” So yeah, if you don’t really like dressing up in costume on ordinary days, these hoodies will be perfect for you.
This is a limited edition line, so you ought to act now if you want one, before the holiday shoppers get hold of everything. Alternatively, why not participate in our giveaway?
Thanks to the guys at Marc Ecko, we are going to give away THREE hoodies/jackets this week. Here are your choices. Feast your eyes, imagine yourself wearing one of them, and go send in your entries!
Star Wars Hoodies
Boba Fett Star Wars Hoodie
ATAT Pilot Hoodie
Chewbacca Hoodie
Stormtrooper Star Wars Hoodie
Tie Fighter Pilot Hoodie
Star Wars Jackets
If hoodies are not your thing, then take a look at these track jackets instead. Personally, though, I think the hoodies are cooler.
R2D2 Track Jacket
Dark Side Track Jacket
Bounty Hunter Track Jacket
How to Join
Let’s slightly alter the way we do our giveaways. Using Rafflecopter, you can tweet, like our Facebook page (and Marc Ecko’s as well), and leave a comment below.
Good luck!
Comments
Mike says
Still keeping my fingers crossed… :)
Phillip Johnson says
Missed out on the Chewbacca. Was able to get a Boba Fett. So if I can’t find this my daughter will be disappointed.
Brian L says
:O THOSE HOODIES ARE AMAZING!! Can I win all three? I want so many of them! The Boba Fett, Stormtooper and The Fighter hoodies blow my freakin mind! LOVE EM!
Lesli says
Love, love, love the Boba Fett hoodie!
Nicole says
Loving the R2D2 Hoodie so awesome and love Marc Ecko as well <3<3<3
Dpmt says
Man that Chewbacca Hoodie looks awesome!
Jeb says
All of these are sick, def. hope I can get my hands on one!
Alec Nunes says
Wow! what an awesome collection!! I really like the tie-fighter jacket
Denise M says
i want one of each!!
K. Dickson says
These are so very cool!!!
Jon Kalnins says
Here’s hoping.
Rabidgummibear says
I love the track jackets! They are awesome. Especially the Boba Fett one
Ciara Weaver says
I am in LOVE with the R2D2 one!
Kyron Parsons says
wow what a collection. These jackets are definitely something I would wear! Thanks for the awesome chance!
Rob Hestar(★♋) (@Hestar69) says
Santa is that you?
eugaet says
Thanks for the contest!
reneejr@earthlink.net says
These Hoodies are a force to be reckoned with!
Volkan Ceren says
OMG all of em rock! :-o wish to be the lucky one!
Nicholas Johnson says
Really want the Chewbacca hoodie that I got screwed out of due to a processing error on the shopecko website :(
Shannon says
so want that r2 jacket or darkside one
aradon says
love them all!
jason poirier says
cant wait to see if I win!
Justin palmer says
It would be so amazing to win one of these!!!
Gabe says
it’s a shame these are limited editions =(. would love the tie fighter pilot
Guy Dillon says
Love these hoodies!
Jragon says
Love the Dark Side Track Jacket! :)
Teresa Te says
Cool giveaway! I’d love to win one of these, too. : )
Leo says
Dark side track jacket — Its where it at
Mon Martinez says
May the Force be with Me and Let Me Win.
Rajee (@momsfocus) says
so cute. @momsfocus123
JD B says
Wow everyone of them is amazing. Thanks for the chance
Tim says
Wow…what can I say…SWEET! Very creative! @geekdad248
Dan Selsor says
I soooo want to win the boba fett jackets!!
Arlene says
I dig them all, but that Bobba Fett one is on point as my favorite.
German says
The Boba Fett sweater is the Shiznit!
israel says
That chewey hoodie is awesome I hope I win it!
John (from the Netherlands) says
Jipie,
Would be nice to wear such à great Starwars jacket!
John
hotcutegirlygeek says
I love this giveaway!!!
Derrick says
Great Giveaway… thanks for the chance to win!!
Bonnie says
Love the TIE Fighter hoodie!
Juan Sanchez says
Great contest for a great time in season!
Mike says
The Ecko Star Wars hoodies and coats are about the coolest things ever! Would love to be able to wear a Boba Fett hoodie while relaxing on my Wampa rug.
D says
Love them all! I have been wanting one since the collection came out just couldn’t afford it. I hope to win! Star Wars fan forever I like the fighter
vince Brown says
I so would love to win one these! !
Zac Coffman says
These hoodies are even better than the 1st run of Star Wars Hoodies!
Jason Poirier says
Very nice stuff!!
Twitter: @poir420
Paul Spoerry says
Oh! So many wants on one post! Happy Holidays Forever Geek.
Noemi Twigg says
Happy Holidays to you, too! And, wouldn’t you want one of those hoodies? ;)
Logan says
Love that Chewiw, woulkd go great with a beanie I already have, lol.
Adi Jaya says
Sweet. I’m actually hoping for one of the track jackets. I can tell people I got my letter from Star Wars Uni ^_^
Joan says
Awesome giveaway! I would love to win that Chewbacca hoodie! Good luck to everyone! :)
Dominic says
Awesome collection, I would love to wear them all! =)
Volcombrandon says
This giveaway is amazing im sooo hoping i win one those coats are amazing and im such a star wars fan!! Thanks for the chance
Twitter: @volcombrandon