New Emoji Based Social Mapping NetworkYouMap Announces Exciting Global Launch, Fueling The News Of Events As They Happen

New social media platform lets users share experiences in real time from location as events happen

YouMap, a disruptive social media platform is busting out of beta and onto the global market this month. After nearly two years in development, the network celebrates sharing real time information as events unfold.

The platform is a standalone map that performs as an intelligence system for your daily life, allowing users to share their feelings and observations in real time with the world, in a location based context. And while maps typically have limited space for the millions of posts required to scale a network, YouMap’s features make it easy to speak your mind. Mapmojis™ enable users to share emotive moments, and the MoodMaps feature encourages users to set a mood for each post, showing the world how they feel in few words.

Self-funded with upwards of $800,000, YouMap allows anyone in the world to be a reporter ‘on the ground’. YouMap features a question system – called GeoQueries – that allows users to get their questions answered in an instant, such as how long a nightclub line is, or how the ski conditions are on a specific slope. The platform also enables users to filter who sees their posts in order to share private moments with friends and family. Even more, users can create and follow map channels called Societies™, like #shopping or #nightlife, to tune in to the topics they care about.

“YouMap is unique because of its ability to reveal events that would otherwise be buried by white noise on other social media networks,” says founder and CEO Stephen Constantine.

“The inspiration for YouMap came from Twitter coverage of events such as The Green Revolution in Iran, uprisings in Egypt and riots in Baltimore. People on the ground were drowned out by a feed of celebrity Twitter users who were just sharing second hand information.”

YouMap puts control back in the hands of those who are witnessing events as they happen.

A product that’s been in beta since 2016, YouMap will not be integrating with Twitter, Facebook, or other social media platforms. YouMap’s official launch will see the app go global, helping people all over the world share their lives.

“We didn’t want YouMap developed in a bubble, so we started getting user feedback early on. We began slowly releasing sneak peeks on Dribbble in early 2016. The community response was amazing so we went invite only private beta in the 3rd quarter,” said Constantine. “It’s been sensational, we’ve had intrigue from Paris, to Perth.”

According to a 2015 report, 83 percent of app users say location is important for their app experience – however 40 percent are reluctant to share where they are. With YouMap however, users are able to share their updates with the world anonymously. Its unique posting system is attached to a pinboard of Earth, enabling users to report locations of events to the entire networks, without introducing the privacy concerns inherent with continuously broadcasting user movement.

“YouMap allows anyone to become a citizen of a worldwide human atlas, and to be a reporter, on location, sharing the context of their events from the scene,” Constantine continues. “The platform utilizes Earth as a pinboard to share your emotive moments, learn about what others are up to, and stay informed with the information you need.”