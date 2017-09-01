Check Out New Legend of Zelda Merch From ThinkGeek

Get ready to part with some money this weekend, thanks to ThinkGeek.

It’s a well-known fact that they have some of the coolest geek stuff in the market, and every time they launch something new, the phrase “Shut up and take my money!” is uttered more than usual.

Yesterday, they launched new Legend of Zelda merch, so yes, this one’s for you – the LoZ fanatic.

Ready? Here is a bunch that we think you won’t be able to pass up on.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Link Coat

Don’t tell me you’re not seeing yourself wearing this this Fall.

Get it for $139.99 here. The backpack is also available for $49.99 here.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sheikah Ladies’ Jacket

Here’s something for the ladies (although I believe guys can wear one, too). Subtly stylish with the Eye of the Sheikah embroidered on the back. Available for $99.99 here.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield Ladies’ Knitted Poncho Wrap

Don’t go out there without making sure you’re protected and 100% comfortable. This poncho will do just that, not to mention make you look awesome.

Get it here for $69.99.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Divine Beasts T-Shirt

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: You can never have enough geek t-shirts. I’ll let the photo do the talking.

For $24.99, you have the Divine Beasts Vah Ruta, Vah Rudania, Vah Medoh, and Vah Naboris with you wherever you go.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Daruk Beanie Cap

You’ve got your body covered. Make sure you’ve got your head protected, too. This beanie cap with the red Symbol of the Goron is what you need to complete your ensemble.

Get it for $24.99.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Divine Beasts Scarf

The perfect time for scarves is coming up. Make sure you’ve got this one to show off. One caveat – it’s unavailable as of now, but keep your eyes peeled.

These are only a few of the new goodies from ThinkGeek. Browse more here.

If you rack up quite a bill on your credit card this weekend, no one can really blame you.

P.S. Come back on Labor Day for an awesome treat. You won’t regret it. Promise