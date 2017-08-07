Even with Comic Con done for the year, the pop culture celebration hasn’t ended yet! The Oceanside International Film Festival will be celebrating the 40th Anniversary of “Star Wars” this year by honoring the designer who helped bring the film to life. On Saturday, Aug. 12, production designer Alan Roderick-Jones will be hosting a special

Roderick-Jones’ career spans more than five decades, starting way back 1961 on “The Victors” as a junior in the art department at Shepperton Studios. He would go on to work on two films that received Oscars for art direction; “Nicholas And Alexandria”(1971) and “Star Wars”(1977).

On “Star Wars”, Alan Roderick-Jones co-designed with the late Production Designer John Barry. He drafted and dressed the Cantina, Homestead Garage, Docking Bay 94 for the Falcon, Death Star Corridors, The Throne room and The War Room. Such other highlights featured in the presentation will include his work on the Steve McQueen wartime epic, “Papillon”(1973), the Charles Chaplin written “The Countess of Hong Kong”(1967) and Michelangelo Antonioni’s art house favorite, “Blow Up”(1966).

The festival will hold a meet and greet prior to the workshop that will give “Star Wars” fans a chance to speak one on one with the designer. A ticket to the workshop also grants entry to the meet and greet. Jones is also selling limited edition prints of his original drafts of famed Star Wars locations, such as the Cantina. These designs must be purchased online prior to the event for redemption.

Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.osidefilm.org. Pre-purchase prior to event date is highly encouraged, seating is on a first come, first serve basis, so please arrive on time. May The 40th Be With You, San Diego!

