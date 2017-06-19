Overwatch: Tracer Cosplay Hair and Makeup Tutorial

With a Game of the Year award and millions of loyal players, Overwatch has become one of today’s most popular multiplayer first-person shooter video games. And its most popular character, Tracer, has become the hallmark of the game’s visual image. Many fans have tried to emulate her look, but the spiky hair, orange goggles, brown jacket and yellow spandex can be challenging for cosplayers to recreate. Here are some tips on how to successfully pull off Tracer’s look:

The Hair

To make your hair look like Tracer’s, you have three basic options: style your own, buy a wig or make your own wig. If you’re using a wig, you’ll need a few items to modify it:

Short brown wig with straight hair (preferably with a spiky style)

Hairnet

Crocodile (alligator) clip

Hair tie

Bobby pins

Scissors

Hairbrush

Hairspray

Dry shampoo

Start by using the dry shampoo to take the shine out of your wig, which will make it look more natural. Place your wig on a Styrofoam mannequin head. Spray it down with the dry shampoo and then let it dry. Once it is dry, brush it out. Finally, shake the wig out to make sure there are no traces of the dry shampoo left. After taking the shine out of your wig, you’re ready to cut and style it. Here are the steps to getting the wig to match Tracer’s hairdo:

Use the crocodile clip, hair tie, hairnet and bobby pins to tuck your hair out of the way Use additional bobby pins to secure your wig to your hairnet Brush your hair to create a part on the left side of your head, with your bangs brushed to the right Cut your wig to the appropriate length and shape Shorten the right side of your wig, trimming a tip diagonally into a pointy shape that hangs down in front of your ear and parting it around the top of your ear so that your ear is visible Trim additional spikes on the upper right side of your wig Then add some spikes on the top and left side of your wig Use your hairspray to hold your spikes in place

If you would like an in-depth visual guide, you can watch this step-by-step video tutorial posted by a fellow cosplayer on YouTube.

The Makeup

Tracer’s makeup may not seem all that complicated, but to replicate her face as closely as possible, you’ll need the following items:

Beautyblender

e.l.f. foundation in sand shade

Translucent powder

Dark brown eyeshadow

Light brown eyeshadow

White eyeshadow

Shimmery brownish-gold eyeshadow

Eyeliner

NYX black jumbo eye pencil

Contour palette

Cheek highlighter

Light pink lip gloss

False eyelashes

Orange face paint (or orange goggles)

Once you have the items above, follow the steps below to recreate Tracer’s look. If you need makeup tips or help with certain techniques, check out Amway’s makeup and cosmetics blog for guidance:

Use your beautyblender to apply your foundation to your face Apply translucent powder Fill in your eyebrows with the dark brown eyeshadow Use the white eyeshadow as a primer for your eyelids Go over the crease of your eyes first with light brown eyeshadow and then dark brown Apply the shimmery brownish-gold eyeshadow to your eyelids Use your eyeliner to draw wings for your eyelashes Apply black jumbo eye pencil to your waterline Apply contour palette to make your nose look slimmer Contour your cheeks Highlight your cheekbones Apply light pink lip gloss to your lips, and dab with a napkin to dilute the shine

You have a few options for the goggles. Perhaps the easiest option is to paint them on using orange face paint. Your other options include ordering custom-made goggles or making your own using craft foam. Check out this handy tutorial if you opt to make your own.

Costume Resources

Now that your hair and makeup are finished, you’ll definitely need a costume to complete the look. You can order one from suppliers such as ProCosplay, but these can get a little pricey (ProCosplay sells their Tracer costume for $199); plus, where’s the fun in having your work cut out for you? If you prefer to make your own, costume designer Alexa O’Neill has a complete tutorial on Carbon Costume. This tutorial lays out all of the materials you’ll need as well as the necessary measurements for each material. In order to pull this off, you’ll need to have — and know how to operate — a number of tools, such as a sewing machine and a hot glue gun. The process may seem a bit laborious, but once you complete your costume, not only will you perfectly emulate Tracer, you can also take pride in the fact that you made it from scratch.

