If Pop Culture Characters Had Business Cards

If you think no one uses business cards anymore, then you’re wrong. While it may seem that phone/email contacts have replaced them, people all over the world still use business cards today.

But that’s IRL.

Let’s talk about something more fun – our favorite pop culture characters and their jobs (although they all seem to somehow live cool lives even if they don’t have high-powered jobs).

The guys at Smart Sign let their creativity loose and created business cards for some of our most loved pop culture characters.

Here are our picks.

Pop culture characters and their business cards

Groot, Guardians of the Galaxy

Jane Ives, Stranger Things

Daenerys Targaryen, Game of Thrones

Catelyn Stark, Game of Thrones

And the one guy to rule them all…

Stewie Griffin, Family Guy

There’s more where that came from, and I think you’ll enjoy them.