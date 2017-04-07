Who Wants a Red Ranger Vinyl Figure?

It’s been a while since our last giveaway, so this is going be a treat-ful Friday – especially for Power Rangers fans. Our friends at Woozy Moo are giving out a Red Ranger vinyl figure in keeping with the Power Rangers spirit that has been filling the air in the past weeks.

Who’s Woozy Moo, you ask.

They’re a toy company that goes beyond “cool” and “hot”. Their mission stands out: they want to be the United Nations of toys.

See that image up there? Get it?

I love what they say about toys being for everyone. That there are no toys for boys or for girls. They’re just toys. Period.

Summarize it this way:

Woozy Moo – a toy store where geeks, collectors, and aspiring superheroes can have fun without discrimination! Get your Funko Pop, Marvel Legends, Nendoroid, Figma, and nerdy toy fix at Woozy Moo!

That being said, we’re here to give away a toy that anyone will enjoy.

We’re giving away one of these babies, but don’t worry if you don’t emerge victorious. Woozy Moo carries lots of Funko POP stuff. Get your fix NOW, with Funko POP in-stock, be ahead of the curve by pre-ordering soon-to-come items, or be unique with Funko POP exclusives.

Now, on to the giveaway.

The rules are simple. Follow the instructions in the Rafflecopter widget, and you’re all set. Here are a few reminders.

The giveaway is open to US residents only.

The giveaway starts today and ends on April 11, Tuesday.

The winner will be announced on April 12, Wednesday.

Tweet once a day to get more entries.

Ready?

Good luck!