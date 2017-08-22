The Scariest Horror Movies That Will Give You Nightmares

When you take a seat to watch a film, you know that it isn’t real. But then in some cases, a specific film has you on the edge of your seat, prepared to jump as though it were as real as the lounge chair you’re sitting on.

Now think about the last time you bounced, howled, or panted in the middle of a blood and guts movie. Normally, when we’re watching something we may have blocked off certain reactions in our minds, but then those boosts from a horrifying scene are sometimes too strong to the point that they mess up the “engine framework” of the brain.

We react strongly on the grounds that a film takes advantage of our original nature, which is to respond quickly to preserve ourselves and caution others – before setting aside the opportunity to process what terrified us.

Today, a few scientists imagine that filmmaking, with a better comprehension of neuroscience, is in reality, more ready to take advantage of the feeling of dread and fear than it used to be.

Don’t miss the best horror movies on Netflix

When you combine that with advances in technology like virtual reality, something that makes it significantly harder for us to tell reality from fiction, the potential outcomes are fascinating and more frightening. Let us learn more about the reason for movie nightmares from this infographic.

Let us know if the details are accurate (at least in your personal experience).