When Sci-Fi Medicine Makes It to Real Life

Science fiction is any idea that occurs in the head and doesn’t exist yet, but soon will, and will change everything for everybody, and nothing will ever be the same again. As soon as you have an idea that changes some small part of the world you are writing science fiction. It is always the art of the possible, never the impossible. – Ray Bradbury

And what wonderful ideas have occurred in the heads of the likes of Ray Bradbury, Isaac Asimov, Charlie Kaufman, Gene Roddenberry – the list goes on and on.

Sci-fi as a genre is filled with possibilities that make us hope – nay, believe – that they will turn into reality in the future. Now, while you may not be able to get your favorite beer or apple pie in an instant thanks to a replicator, there is some tech from sci-fi that has made it into the real world – sci-fi medicine in particular.

To be sure, we’re not quite there yet, but the foundations have been laid down, and the next generation(s) will probably love our sci-fi writers for coming up with these medical wonders.

What am I talking about?

Check out this infographic by Gap Medics. It lists down sci-fi medicine (and technology) that is being developed as you read – from Deadpool’s Healing Factor (gene therapy) to Rekall Inc’s implanted false memories (false memories in mice…).