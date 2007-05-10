SHAZAM! Casting Rumors/Speculation

AICN has a report today where Moriarty apparently spoke some words of inspiration and wisdom to The Rock about being in the live action Shazam! movie.

For those of you that may be in the dark, SHAZAM! is the word used to talk about the Original Captain Marvel. Captain Marvel was created shortly after Superman and was published by Fawcett Comics. The character of Captain Marvel is the ultimate young male power fantasy. He is literally an 11 year old boy who, when he says the magic word SHAZAM!, is transformed into a Superman-like hero, lovingly referred to as “The Big Red Cheese”.

Now, Marvel Comics decided they wanted their own Captain Marvel, and at the time, DC Comics had purchased, but wasn’t using the Fawcett Captain Marvel. Long story short – court battle – ultimate decision, both companies can have a Captain Marvel, but DC can’t use the name Captain Marvel in the titles or on the covers.

So they started calling the books that the charactered appeared in “SHAZAM!” or “Power of SHAZAM!”.

Ok, History lesson over…

Now lets talk about the upcoming movie.

The Rock has been talking with the director about appearing in the film, either as Black Adam (an anti-hero/villain who was the original wielder of the Shazam power), or as Captain Marvel himself. I love The Rock. I think he’s a great actor, and he always seems to come off as a decent human being – which is hard to find ANYWHERE these days, much less in Hollywood – so I’m all for him being in this movie, and playing whoever the hell they’ll let him play. If he wants to be Captain Marvel, then I think he should go for it.

However, if I was casting this movie, that isn’t how I would do it.

I would cast The Rock as Black Adam. I think Rock could use a good villain role on his resume, and I’d love to see him in a movie with the guy I’m about to mention for the role of Captain Marvel…

Ben Affleck.

Stop it.

I mean it.

Go watch Affleck in Hollywoodland. Go look at the chin on that bastard, with that slicked back hair, then go take a look at an image of Captain Marvel and tell me that ain’t him! You can’t! You know why?!?! Because he looks EXACTLY LIKE HIM!!!! He literally looks like Captain Marvel…chin and all. Plus, I think Affleck could pull off the “Big with a Cape” aspect of this film.

So there’s my two cents on that. The Rock is rumored to be involved now, and has definitely looked at the script. Affleck hasnt’ been mentioned by anyone but me…but dammit…just LOOK at Hollywoodland!!! LOOK!!!!!!