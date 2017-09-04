Here’s a Labor Day treat for you all – a Star Wars Galactic Necklace from our friends at ThinkGeek.

I have no doubt you already have a nice collection of Star Wars jewelry, but you there’s always space for one more necklace, isn’t there? If not, then get a TARDIS.

This piece of Star Wars jewelry won’t take up a lot of space, though, and you’ll definitely want to have one – whether you wear it or give it to someone special.

The Star Wars Galactic Necklace is a new ThinkGeek release, so you’ll probably be the first among your friends to have one. Imagine how much Star Wars cred you’ll rack up when you show up with an entire galaxy dangling down your neck.

Brilliant is the word.

This piece of officially-licensed Star Wars merchandise is a ThinkGeek exclusive. It features 9 celestial bodies from Star Wars: Coruscant, Alderaan, Yavin 4, Tatooine, Sullust, Dagobah, Hoth, Endor, and Bespin PLUS the Death Star, an X-Wing, a TIE Fighter, and an asteroid belt.

It comes in a box, so you’re all set if you’re going to give it as a gift. When you open the lid, you’ll see a guide identifying the planets.

The necklace’s dimensions: 17″ long chain with 3″ extender for a total of 20″.

The image below shows you all the planets and the material each is made of.

If you need to buy one now or get more than one, shell out $39.99 for the silver-plated necklace.

Gimme!

So, on to the giveaway…

It starts today, September 4, Monday, and ends on September 7, Thursday. The winner will be announced on September 8, Friday.

You can tweet once a day, every day, to increase your chances of winning.

a Rafflecopter giveaway



May the 4th (of September) be with you. Or something like that.